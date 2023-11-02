House Republican bill targets Biden's progressive Climate Corps plan

FIRST ON FOX: A new House Republican bill is aiming to dismantle the Biden administration’s plans for a Climate Corps.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., is introducing a bill on Friday called the "No American Climate Corps Act" that would "simply prohibit any federal funds from being used for the purposes of creating an American Climate Corps or a similar program."

"Americans are struggling to make ends meet because of Bidenomics. Instead of recognizing that family budgets are already stretched thin by sky-high energy prices, President Biden is focused on deploying a climate army that will increase regulatory burdens on business owners and drive inflation across the economy even higher," Good told Fox News Digital.

"My bill will fight Biden’s climate extremism and continue our work towards the goal of American energy independence."

President Biden launched his American Climate Corps program in late September with a goal of recruiting more than 20,000 people to the workforce training and service initiative.

"In this new attempt to mimic FDR’s New Deal, President Biden has announced he will spend $30 billion of taxpayer money for his climate change army," a one-pager of Good’s bill obtained by Fox News Digital said.

"President Biden and Democrats’ continued climate change-fueled war on American energy independence will cost over $500 billion in climate spending with the passage of bills like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Acceleration Act."

Progressives have been pushing Biden to establish a civilian climate corps since his first year in the White House.

A group of left-wing lawmakers urged Biden to use his executive authority to establish the climate corps in mid-September. Among the signatories were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"Through interagency collaboration, as well as coordination with state climate corps, other state entities, and local non-profit organizations, your Administration can realize the vision of a Civilian Climate Corps that establishes a unified front in the face of climate change—one that looks like America, serves America, and puts good-paying union jobs within reach for more young adults," the letter said.