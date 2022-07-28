Expand / Collapse search
Congress
Published

House passes China competition bill, sends it to President Biden's desk

Biden expected to sign China bill after more than a year of congressional negotiations

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson , Rachel Paik | Fox News
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $280 billion bill aimed at increasing competition with China, sending it to President Biden's desk after more than a year of congressional negotiations. 

The bill passed 243-187 despite a last-second effort to stop it by House Republicans. In the wake of a climate change, health care and tax hike deal Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Wednesday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told members in an official notice late Wednesday GOP leadership recommended a "no" vote on the bill. 

Senate Republicans previously said they wouldn't allow the China bill, known as the CHIPS Act of 2022, to pass as long as Democrats were working on reconciliation. It appeared Manchin and Schumer abandoned that effort in recent weeks — but they announced an agreement just hours after the Senate passed the China bill. 

"This legislation comes to the House precisely as Senate Democrats have allegedly struck a deal on their partisan reconciliation bill, pairing up a tone-deaf agenda that on one hand gives billions away in corporate handouts, and on the other hand undoes historic tax cuts implemented by Republicans," Scalise said. 

HOUSE REPUBLICANS MOVE TO REJECT COMPETITION BILL AFTER MANCHIN, SCHUMER AGREE TO RECONCILIATION DEAL

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., pressed Republicans to vote against the Senate's China bill, but there were enough votes in the House to send it to President Biden's desk.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., pressed Republicans to vote against the Senate's China bill, but there were enough votes in the House to send it to President Biden's desk. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

SENATE PASSES CHINA, SEMICONDUCTOR BILL WITH HOUSE SET TO QUICKLY TAKE UP MEASURE

But Democrats managed to keep enough of their members on board with the bill to pass it on to President Biden's desk. 

"The Senate made the bipartisan decision as a nation to invest in America's manufacturing technology of semiconductors and additional funding for basic research and development in the cutting edge industries of the 21st century," Biden said Thursday. 

  • President Biden speaks in front of two microphones in a suit
    Image 1 of 2

    President Biden is expected to sign a bill on increasing U.S. competition with China after it cleared the House on Thursday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

  • Joe Manchin taking off his glasses
    Image 2 of 2

    Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced a deal on a reconciliation bill with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"It has the added benefit of creating tens of thousands of good paying… jobs, lowering inflation, giving us the ability not only to compete with China for the future, but to lead the world and win the economic competition of the 21st century," Biden added. 

Fox News' Jason Donner, Kristina Biddle and Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

