House passes American COMPETES Act to counter Chinese manufacturing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives Friday passed sweeping legislation to increase U.S. economic competitiveness with China that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said was designed to "keep America No. 1."

The America COMPETES Act of 2022 passed by a 222-210 largely partisan vote on the same day the Beijing Olympics kick off in China.

The legislation includes a $52 billion "chips" fund to bring semiconductor fabrication back to the United States and address supply chain disruptions exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and a $45 billion investment to ensure critical goods are made in the United States rather than relying on China.

"It is about making America independent [and] self-sufficient," Pelosi, D-Calif., said prior to the vote.

By manufacturing chips in the United States and shoring up the supply chain, Pelosi said the legislation ensures the U.S. is not depending on "countries of concern" for critical goods.

HOUSE DEMS' CHINA COMPETITIVENESS BILL INCLUDES IMMIGRATION PROVISIONS CRITICS WARN COULD AID BEIJING

Republicans in House balked at being left out of the drafting of the 2,900-page bill and said the legislation has too many provisions that leave the U.S. vulnerable to China's malign activity. Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks, the chair of the Republican Study Committee, dubbed the bill "the CONCEDES Act" saying it's a gift to President Xi and is a toothless crackdown on China's dominance.

PELOSI FEARS 'FOR THE PHYSICAL SAFETY' OF US OLYMPIC ATHLETES WHO SPEAK OUT AGAINST CHINA

Now, the House and Senate need to hash out the differences between their two competing bills. The Senate passed its bipartisan version in June known as the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. The roughly $250 billion Senate legislation had broad support with a 68-32 vote and would bolster U.S. technology and scientific advancement in a bid to out-compete China.

The final compromise version of the legislation would have to go back to both the House and the Senate for approval before President Biden can sign the major anti-China legislation into law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called the House's version too partisan and full of added provisions related to immigration and climate change.

After passage, Cornyn said both chambers must "quickly form a formal conference committee in order to make the final product look a whole lot like the Senate bill that we passed with strong bipartisan majorities."

"The Senate bill needs to be the template for what is ultimately done by the conference committee and what is ultimately passed by the United States Congress," Cornyn said.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.