House panel issues subpoena in spat with White House

The GOP-controlled House Foreign Affairs Committee has issued a subpoena to the White House budget office about a new State Department security training facility.

At issue is the administration's plan to build a brand new facility at a military base in Virginia, rather than a potentially less costly project at an existing law enforcement training center in Georgia that's run by the Department of Homeland Security.

Republicans suspect that the White House's Office of Management and Budget believes that using the Georgia facility would cost significantly less.

The panel, chaired by California Republican Rep. Ed Royce, asked for White House studies regarding the two projects but was refused. That prompted the subpoena, which demands documents and cost studies by Tuesday afternoon.

Royce said in a statement that OMB staff has told his aides that the budget agency recommended going with the Georgia option, but the Obama administration has apparently ignored the analysis.

"I am disappointed that OMB hasn't provided the committee its analysis so that the Congress can make informed and responsible policy decisions in this critical area," Royce said. "In light of OMB's continued refusal, I am left with no choice but to issue this subpoena."