Supreme Court reverses lower court ruling, hands Chevron victory in environmental lawsuit

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The Supreme Court ruled Friday in favor of Chevron in a case over whether a Louisiana environmental lawsuit can proceed in federal court.

In Chevron USA Inc. v. Plaquemines Parish, the justices held that the case falls within the federal officer removal statute, allowing Chevron to move the lawsuit from state to federal court. The justices vacated a lower court decision that had kept the case in state court and remanded for further proceedings.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.