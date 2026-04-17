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Books

Newsom PAC bought thousands of memoir copies about his hardships, juicing sales

Campaign for Democracy Committee made two payments totaling over $1.5M to a book company, per FEC filings

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
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Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s political action committee spent more than $1.5 million buying thousands of copies of his new memoir — accounting for about two-thirds of all copies sold nationwide — according to campaign finance filings. 

The PAC spending helped propel Newsom’s memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry," onto the New York Times bestseller list and is raising new scrutiny as his national profile builds ahead of a possible 2028 presidential run.

In November, the Campaign for Democracy Committee launched a book campaign asking donors to contribute any amount to the PAC to receive the memoir when it was released on Feb. 24. Newsom spokesperson Nathan Click told the New York Times that the PAC bought about 67,000 copies—representing a substantial portion of the 97,400 total sold.

"We were thrilled with the response," Click told the New York Times. "Our goal was to deepen the relationship between him and the millions of folks who have already expressed support for Governor Newsom’s work."

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Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking during a book tour stop in Rock Hill South Carolina

Campaign finance filings reveal Gavin Newsom's PAC bought 67,000 copies of his memoir for over $1.5 million amid his 2024 presidential positioning. (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The PAC made two payments totaling over $1.5 million to Porchlight Book Company, according to a FEC filing posted on Wednesday and reviewed by Fox News Digital. The governor will not receive royalties from the books sold through the campaign, the New York Times reported. 

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When asked about the book's ranking on the best seller list, a New York Times spokesperson explained the outlet places a dagger symbol on the list to indicate when a book's ranking has been influenced by a bulk purchase.

"When The Times has reason to believe that sales of a book include a mix of organic and bulk sales, the book's best-seller ranking is accompanied by a dagger. That's what we did with the Newsom book," Nicole Taylor, spokesperson for The Times, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking at a book tour event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Newsom’s memoir, released in February, is about the challenges he faced in his upbringing and political rise. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Newsom but did not immediately reply. 

Book promotion is common among politicians, but Newsom’s PAC spending outpaces similar political committee purchases. The Republican National Committee, for example, spent about $100,000 in 2019 purchasing Donald Trump Jr.’s book, the New York Times noted in its report.  

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Newsom’s memoir is focused on the challenges he faced in his upbringing, addressing his battle with dyslexia and having divorced parents, as well as his political career. 

Newsom's book tour, which included visiting cities across the nation, drew criticism from conservatives for the Democrat governor allegedly putting himself over leading California. 

Chairwoman of the California Republican Party Corrin Rankin told Fox Digital, in response to the book campaign, she believes Newsom is trying to "rebrand his national image" while abandoning issues at home, as recent data underscores ongoing challenges in the state.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom holding a copy of his memoir Young Man in a Hurry at a South Carolina event

A man is seen holding a copy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's new memoir titled "Young Man In A Hurry." (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Social media commenters have not shied away from mocking Newsom over the book sales, including Republican California gubernatorial candidate and former Fox News host Steve Hilton. 

"Gavin Newsom’s ‘bestseller’ memoir just got the ultimate California treatment: his PAC dropped $1.56 million of donor cash to buy 67,000 free copies and mail them to anyone who donated any amount," Hilton posted to X on Thursday. "That’s two-thirds of all print sales. Nothing says ‘Young Man in a Hurry’ like rigging your own book numbers with political slush funds while California burns."

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Newsom is considered a top potential 2028 presidential candidate for the Democrat Party, though he has not confirmed whether he will officially throw his hat in the ring. 

Ashley J. DiMella reports on politics for Fox News Digital.

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