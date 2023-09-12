Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

House Freedom Caucus member threatens to run for Senate against Graham: ‘I’m tired of Lindsey’

Graham was re-elected as South Carolina senator in 2020 by a 10 point margin

By Andrew Mark Miller , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to grand jury recommendation: Troubling for the country Video

Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to grand jury recommendation: Troubling for the country

Fox News senior correspondent Jonathan Serrie provides details on the Trump campaigns response to the report revealing the Georgia grand jurys recommended indicting more Trump allies and officials.

FIRST ON FOX: GOP Congressman Ralph Norman suggested to reporters on Tuesday night that he is strongly considering running against South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for his Senate seat.

"Yeah, I’m tired of Lindsey," Norman, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News Digital’s Liz Elkind on Tuesday night when asked about running against Graham. 

"I put out, I’m looking at it," Norman continued. "In politics today that’s a long time, the 2026 race, but I’m tired of Lindsey. He’s done a good job on good judges, but he should. He’s the one who locked us in on the spending spree."

"I've said it, it's not new," Norman added.

"Graham won’t tell him that because I’m going to run against him," Norman could be heard saying on the phone to an unknown individual shortly before speaking to reporters. 

'ABSOLUTELY NOT': REPUBLICANS BLAST GRAHAM'S EFFORT TO PASS RESOLUTION URGING UKRAINE'S ADMISSION INTO NATO

Ralph Norman Lindsey Graham

L - Lindsey Graham R- Ralph Norman (Getty Images)

Graham’s office declined to comment. 

Norman has represented South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District since 2017 and previously served as a South Carolina State representative. 

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM CLASHES WITH ABC HOST OVER TRUMP INDICTMENT: 'LET ME FINISH!'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at the U.S. Capitol. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Graham has represented South Carolina in the Senate since 2003 and won his last re-election in 2020 by a margin of ten points. 

A Norman campaign would be running to the right of Graham who, despite past support of former President Trump, has faced criticism from GOP voters and was showered with boos at an event supporting Trump in South Carolina in July. 

Ralph Norman

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and members of the House Freedom Caucus hold their news conference to oppose the debt limit deal outside the US Capitol on May 30, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Norman has been rumored to be considering a run for months and told reporters in July he was "not ruling it out." 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

