House Democrats hold another seat as Arizona re-elects Greg Stanton

Arizona’s Democratic incumbent candidate Greg Stanton secured another win for his party late Friday as they look to hold onto as many seats as possible in the House of Representatives.

Stanton secured his seat with what could end up being a landslide victory with just over 80 percent of votes tallied when The Associated Press called the race in Arizona’s 4th Congressional district.

The Democrat has already garnered some 30,700 more votes than his Republican candidate Kelly Cooper.

Another of Arizona’s Democratic candidates made headlines Friday evening after Sen. Mark Kelly secured his seat in the upper chamber after beating GOP challenger with a near six percent vote advantage.

Several races in the southwestern state remain too close to call as election officials continue to tally votes for two other House races and the governorship.

In Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, Democrat Jevin Hodge is leading over incumbent Republican David Schweikert by over 4,000 votes, a difference of just 1.3 percent of all the district’s votes, with nearly 82 percent of the ballots tallied.

The Republican candidate in the state’s 6th district, Juan Ciscomani, holds a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Kirsten Engel with 2,900 votes – just shy of one percent of the ballots cast with nearly 83 percent of all votes having been tallied.

The fight to be Arizona governor continues as Democrat Katie Hobbs maintains a narrow lead with nearly 31,100 votes over Republican candidate Kari Lake with 17 percent of the state’s votes having yet to be counted.

Republicans have not seen the anticipated "red wave" as the GOP looked to secure a majority rule in both congressional chambers.

Neither Republicans nor Democrats have gained majority control in the Senate where two seats remain up for grabs in Georgia and Nevada and both Parties has secured 49 seats in the upper chamber.

Republicans have a closer shot in gaining majority rule in the House where they have secured 211 of the 218 seats needed, opposed to Democrats 201.