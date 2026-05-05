House Democrats' campaign arm draws progressive fury for trying to 'tip the scales' in key House primary

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Progressives are blasting party leaders after House Democrats’ campaign arm backed a centrist over a far-left challenger in a key battleground race that could shape control of the House.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) added California state Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains and seven other Democrats to its "Red to Blue" program this week — a de facto endorsement that could give the candidates aiming to defeat GOP incumbents a leg up in critical primaries across the country.

The DCCC’s decision to support Bains over progressive challenger Randy Villegas, a university professor backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the hotly contested race has sparked backlash from progressive lawmakers, who argue the campaign arm should stay neutral in contested primaries.

"We disagree with the DCCC’s decision to attempt to tip the scales in this race," Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC leaders, who have endorsed Villegas, said in a joint statement. "Voters, not the DCCC, should pick Democratic nominees."

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The group of progressives included Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Greg Casar, D-Texas, Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

"Deeply disappointed to see this last-minute intervention in a competitive Democratic primary," Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., wrote on social media Monday. "It’s especially tone-deaf in a district that is overwhelmingly Latino, coming on the heels of last week’s decision gutting the VRA [Voting Rights Act]."

Villegas also slammed the DCCC intervention as "undemocratic" in a post on X.

The political newcomer is supported by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm and the left-wing Working Families Party, among other outside groups. Meanwhile, several major labor groups, including the moderate Blue Dogs PAC and the center-left NewDem Action Fund, are backing Bains.

Both are vying to unseat Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., who has repeatedly fended off Democratic challengers in the majority-Hispanic district.

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The DCCC’s decision to elevate candidates in other crowded primaries has also drawn pushback.

Its strategy to promote state legislator Joe Baldacci in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District resulted in sharp criticism from a rival candidate in the race.

"Once again, Washington, D.C., insiders are trying to tell Mainers who can represent them," Jordan Woods, a former Capitol Hill staffer running for the Republican-leaning seat, said in a statement.

Asked for comment, House Democrats’ campaign arm said the individuals included in its candidate program are "best positioned to win in November" and hail from all corners of the party.

"It’s imperative that Democrats must take back the House to hold Trump accountable and deliver on what truly matters to voters — lower costs and affordable healthcare," DCCC spokesman Viet Shelton told Fox News Digital.

National Republicans have warned that messy Democratic primaries could hamper the party’s bid to retake House control in November.

"Their disastrous primaries have turned into a far-left free-for-all, and national Democrats stepping in will only deepen the chaos and alienate their far-left base," NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella said in a statement.

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Progressives in the upper chamber have also sharply criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Democrats’ campaign arm for tacitly supporting more centrist candidates in key races.

Schumer’s strategy to recruit Gov. Janet Mills, D-Maine, in the state’s 2026 Senate contest appeared to blow up last week, when the two-term governor exited the race after her campaign failed to gain traction with Democratic primary voters. The lead Democrat issued a tepid endorsement of presumptive Democratic nominee Graham Platner, who is backed by leading progressives.