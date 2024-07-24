Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

House Dem from border district dodges questions on Harris' immigration record: 'Was she a border czar?'

Rep Vicente Gonzalez is at least the 2nd House Dem this week to decline answering about Vice President Kamala Harris' border record

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
WATCH: House Dem avoids questions on VP Harris’ record on southern border Video

WATCH: House Dem avoids questions on VP Harris’ record on southern border

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez Jr., who represents a district along the border, declined to answer whether VP Harris did a ‘good job’ as ‘border czar’

FIRST ON FOX: Texas Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez declined to answer when asked this week whether Vice President Kamala Harris did a "good job" as the "border czar" overseeing President Biden’s immigration agenda.

"Do you think Kamala Harris did a good job as border czar?" Gonzalez, who represents Texas’ 34th Congressional District, was asked in a House office building on Tuesday.

"I don’t know that she was a border czar, was she a border czar?" Gonzalez asked, seemingly echoing media outlets attempting to walk back that job title description now that Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

"She was a border czar, a couple years ago, do you think she did a good job as the border czar?" Gonzalez was asked again.

CREATOR OF IMMIGRATION CHART THAT 'SAVED' TRUMP'S LIFE FROM WOULD-BE ASSASSIN CREDITS 'PROVIDENCE'

Gonzalez Harris

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez declined to comment on the job Vice President Kamala Harris has done at the border.

"You should know that," Gonzalez responded before walking away.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gonzalez’s office for further comment but did not receive a response.

TRUMP EYES MULTIPLE BORDER VISITS AS HE DRAWS CONTRAST WITH 'RADICAL LEFT' HARRIS

Gonzalez

Rep. Vicente González, D-Texas, walks down the House steps after a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Gonzalez is the second House Democrat in as many days to not directly answer a question about Harris' performance on immigration since she was tapped by Biden in 2021 to help tackle the border issue. Republicans and mainstream news media outlets quickly dubbed her the "border czar," which Democrats have pushed back on.

Democratic Rep. Emilia Sykes also declined to provide an answer on Tuesday when asked in the House office building about the job that Harris did on illegal immigration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends an infrastructure event

Vice President Kamala Harris attends an infrastructure event addressing high-speed internet in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2021. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Harris' record on immigration is likely to become a main talking point with Republicans looking to rally voters against her now that she is likely to become the Democratic nominee for president.

Republican Senate candidates in swing states have already released ads slamming Harris on immigration and linking her record to down-ballot incumbents, including Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in an ad released on Wednesday.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics