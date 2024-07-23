Vulnerable House Dem dodges question on VP Harris' record as 'border czar': 'Don’t know who Kamala Harris is'

Democrat Rep. Emilia Sykes, who is running for re-election in an Ohio district that's vulnerable for Democrats, ignored questions about Vice President Harris’ record on immigration on Tuesday.

"Hello, Congresswoman, do you think that Kamala Harris did a good job as the border czar," Sykes was asked in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Sykes ignored the question and kept walking, which prompted a follow-up question.

"Congresswoman, do you think Kamala Harris did a good job as the border czar? Yes or no?"

Sykes responded, taking issue with the pronunciation of Harris’ name, "I don’t know who Kamala Harris is."

"She’s the vice president," the questioner responds before Sykes enters her office.

"No surprise: Two days after Sykes endorsed Harris, she pretends not to know her," former Ohio Republican state Sen. Kevin Coughlin, who is running against Sykes in Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"With Sykes’ support, Harris the Border Czar has created one of the worst humanitarian and security disasters our border has ever seen. I’d pretend not to know her too."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, DCCC Spokesperson Aidan Johnson pointed to the mispronunciation of Harris' name.

"If Republican trackers and Kevin Coughlin are going to ask about the Vice President they should show respect and start pronouncing her name correctly," Johnson said.

Sykes endorsed Harris for president on Sunday, pledging to work with Democrats to "unify" around her as the nominee.

Sykes, a first-term Democrat who won in 2022 by five points, is defending her seat in a district that includes parts of two counties that President Trump comfortably won in 2020. The Cook Political Report ranks the race as a "Democrat Toss Up."