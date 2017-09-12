Hope Hicks tapped for White House communications director, officially

Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides since before the start of the billionaire businessman's quest for the presidency, has officially been tapped as White House communications director, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Hicks had been named to the post on an interim basis in August, when Anthony Scaramucci left the job after his brief and tumultuous tenure.

Hicks, 28, is an ardent loyalist to the president who was one of the first staffers on the Trump campaign. She also worked for The Trump Organization where she worked on several ventures including projects for Ivanka Trump, senior White House adviser and Trump’s daughter.

"[Hicks] has the credibility, leadership and respect from everyone in the West Wing. And in a very short order has helped the communications operation enormously," a senior White House official told Fox News.

The Trump White House now has three women in major roles in the communication and press shops. Along with Hicks, Sarah Sanders is press secretary and Stephanie Grisham is communications director for first lady Melania Trump.

Last week on ABC’s “The View,” Sanders said Trump was "empowering" women by placing them in top brass roles at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"We have never had a female press secretary and a female communications director [at the same time], ever, in the history of the White House -- and we do in this one,” Sanders said.

Hicks initially was reluctant to take the communications director role but is a favorite aide to the president and first family and has the respect of White House staff.

In August, following Hicks' selection to run the communications shop on an interim basis, Ivanka Trump seemed to hint that the position could be more permanent.

“Congratulations to my talented friend & colleague Hope Hicks on being named WH Communications Director. I know she will do an amazing job!” she tweeted.

Fox News' John Roberts and Fox Business Network’s Blake Burman contributed to this report.