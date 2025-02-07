The Hitchhiker's Guide to House Republicans releasing their tax and spending cut plan

House Republican leaders spent nearly five hours at the White House yesterday – some of it with President Donald Trump – as they tried to finalize the outline of their tax and spending cut package.

The plan is to release a framework with some numbers today.

Fox is told to expect north of $1 trillion in spending cuts. The bill would make permanent the 2017 Trump tax cuts. It is also likely the bill includes a provision to bar taxes on tips.

House Republicans hoped to have a bill ready to go before the Budget Committee this week after their retreat at Mar-a-Lago.

But no dice.

Republicans hope to prep this bill before the House Budget Committee next week.

Republicans need a budget framework adopted on the floor so they can use the budget reconciliation tool to bypass a Senate filibuster. No budget? No reconciliation option.

House GOPers are feeling pressure from Senate Republicans who are pressing ahead with their own plan. Senate Republicans dine at Mar-a-Lago tonight with President Trump.

House Republicans are worried if they stumble at moving first, they could get jammed by the Senate.