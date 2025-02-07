Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives

The Hitchhiker's Guide to House Republicans releasing their tax and spending cut plan

Fox News is told to expect north of $1T in spending cuts

House Republican leaders spent nearly five hours at the White House yesterday – some of it with President Donald Trump – as they tried to finalize the outline of their tax and spending cut package. 

The plan is to release a framework with some numbers today. 

Fox is told to expect north of $1 trillion in spending cuts. The bill would make permanent the 2017 Trump tax cuts. It is also likely the bill includes a provision to bar taxes on tips. 

Congress

Congress is racing to be ready to execute the recommendations of President Donald Trump's new DOGE commission. (Getty Images)

House Republicans hoped to have a bill ready to go before the Budget Committee this week after their retreat at Mar-a-Lago. 

But no dice. 

Republicans hope to prep this bill before the House Budget Committee next week. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Trump agenda

House Speaker Mike Johnson, right, discusses President Donald Trump's agenda during an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images | Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images/ Fox News Channel)

Republicans need a budget framework adopted on the floor so they can use the budget reconciliation tool to bypass a Senate filibuster. No budget? No reconciliation option. 

House GOPers are feeling pressure from Senate Republicans who are pressing ahead with their own plan. Senate Republicans dine at Mar-a-Lago tonight with President Trump. 

House Republicans are worried if they stumble at moving first, they could get jammed by the Senate. 

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

