Trump, GOP senators to dine at Mar-a-Lago before campaign retreat

Most of the Senate Republican conference will dine with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday evening as the lawmakers prepare for a weekend campaign retreat.

The dinner between Trump and the GOP senators was confirmed by several sources to Fox News Digital.

Also in Florida, many of the senators will be attending the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) retreat afterward. The committee is preparing for the 2026 midterm election cycle.

While most of the GOP conference will be at Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner, not all of the senators are going.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., will instead be at dinner with his daughter, who lives in the area.

Cassidy has had a fractured relationship with Trump in the past, as one of the handful of Republican senators who voted to convict him for allegedly inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Louisiana Republican is notably up for re-election in 2026 and will be at the NRSC retreat for the remainder of the weekend. While Cassidy's state isn't likely to pick a Democrat, he faces threats of primary challenges from the right.

The office of moderate Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, whose race will be one of the NRSC's most competitive this cycle, did not provide comment to Fox News Digital when asked whether she would be at the Mar-a-Lago dinner.

Republicans will be put on defense in 2026 in key states North Carolina and Maine, protecting the seats of Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Collins, respectively. At the same time, the party is looking to expand its majority in the Senate, eyeing vulnerable Democrat-held seats in Georgia and Michigan.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, is seeking re-election in swing state Georgia for the first time. Michigan is already a swing state, and with Democratic Sen. Gary Peters' announcement that he isn't running again, the party is losing an incumbent advantage.