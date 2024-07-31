Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Hispanic House Republicans compare Biden to Venezuelan leader Maduro over 'outrageous' SCOTUS plan

President Biden has proposed sweeping changes to the high court that would require a constitutional amendment

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Hispanic House Republicans compare Biden to Nicolas Maduro, Hugo Chávez Video

Hispanic House Republicans compare Biden to Nicolas Maduro, Hugo Chávez

Reps. Carlos Gimenez, Maria Salazar, and Mario Diaz-Balart speak out against President Biden's Supreme Court overhaul proposal in a video posted to Gimenez's social media. Credit: Rep. Carlos Gimenez via X.

A trio of Cuban American House Republicans is comparing President Biden to some of Latin America's most notorious autocrats over his proposal to transform the Supreme Court.

Florida GOP Reps. Maria Salazar, Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez recorded a video earlier this week arguing that Biden's plan falls in line with methods used by former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and current President Nicolás Maduro, whose recent re-election was widely denounced by the international community as illegitimate. 

Salazar said Biden's plan "is outrageous" and "goes against the system, the American exceptionality, that we all enjoy."

BIDEN, HARRIS CALL FOR SUPREME COURT TERM LIMITS, CODE OF CONDUCT, LIMITS ON PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY

Maduro, Biden

A trio of House Republicans compared President Biden, right, to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. (Getty Images)

"I mean, look, we've seen this happen in history time and time again. When somebody, for political reasons, tries to change the institutions – the Supreme Court, by the way, has been instrumental in maintaining the rule of law and democracy in this country," Diaz-Balart said.

"It is highly dangerous, unacceptable, and that is real threat to democracy and to all of the freedoms that we enjoy in the United States."

Gimenez chimed in, adding, "We had a great example of a threat to democracy yesterday, when the Maduro regime invalidated an election and tried, or is trying to, stay in power."

"What's the first thing that Hugo Chávez did when he became president 24 years ago? He actually reformed the Supreme Court of Venezuela, so he made things legal for himself," Gimenez continued. "Touching the judicial system is one way to maintain power, and so this is really, really dangerous for the national security, for our security, and the security of democracy here in the United States."

TRUMP IMMUNITY CASE: SUPREME COURT RULES EX-PRESIDENTS HAVE SUBSTANTIAL PROTECTION FROM PROSECUTION 

October 9, 2012: Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez speaks during a news conference after winning elections in Caracas.

The trio also compared him to longtime Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez. (REUTERS)

Salazar then jabbed Democrats' warnings that former President Trump represents a threat to democracy, adding, "The president of the United States is saying that he wants to change the democracy. Not President Trump, but President Biden. So be very careful, because touching the Supreme Court is touching the core of the American system."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Biden detailed his plan for a binding code of ethics as well as a constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity and mandated term limits for Supreme Court justices in an op-ed published in the Washington Post on Monday.

The plan was near-universally heckled by Republicans, but Biden's Democratic allies, who have been pushing for similar or more radical Supreme Court changes, praised the initiative.

DEMOCRATS TO CONFIRM NOMINEES BY VIRTUAL ROLL CALL WEEKS BEFORE DNC IN CHICAGO TO AVOID LEGAL CHALLENGES

Supreme Court

The video is part of the fallout from President Biden's Supreme Court overhaul proposal. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

"Clear ethics violations and increasing politicization have made clear that SCOTUS is broken – and that reform is urgently needed to restore Americans’ faith in the integrity of the Court," Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., who has proposed legislation on the issue, wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., signaled that any such changes would not be taken up by a GOP-controlled House.

"This proposal is the logical conclusion to the Biden-Harris Administration and congressional Democrats’ ongoing efforts to delegitimize the Supreme Court. Their calls to expand and pack the Court will soon resume," Johnson said Monday. "This dangerous gambit of the Biden-Harris Administration is dead on arrival in the House." 

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics