Hillary Clinton: Trump shows his ‘first allegiance is not to the United States of America’

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Thursday reiterated allegations that called into question President Donald Trump’s loyalty to the United States.

“Donald Trump has demonstrated repeatedly that his first allegiance is not to the United States of America,” the former secretary of state tweeted Thursday morning.

Clinton made virtually the same remarks during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC ahead of the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Asked by host Nicolle Wallace what threat Trump poses to the country’s national security interest, Clinton said: “Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to the national security of our country.”

“He has demonstrated repeatedly that his first allegiance is not to the United States of America,” Clinton said. “He has been uncommonly – some might even say, uniquely – beholden to Russia, to Putin. And he has been willing to disregard his own intelligence services, the FBI, and everyone else who has raised legitimate questions about the relationship.”

FRED FLEITZ: REPORT CLAIMS HILLARY OK’D EFFORT TO DEFEAT TRUMP IN 2016 WITH FALSE RUSSIA COLLUSION CHARGE

Clinton’s claims echo wider allegations that have dogged President Trump since the 2016 presidential campaign that he is aiding and abetting – whether knowingly or not – Russia’s attempts to meddle in U.S. politics.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, including hacking Clinton’s campaign, though Moscow has denied the charge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russia also denies fresh allegations that it is now actively attempting to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Last week, Facebook booted three troll networks linked to Russian intelligence troll farms supposedly involved in meddling in the 2016 election.