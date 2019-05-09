Hillary Clinton says Republicans have to choose between 'rule of law or the rule of Trump'

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton continued her attacks on President Trump, this time in response to the president's refusal to comply with Congressional subpoenas.

Clinton charged that Republicans have a choice to make -- side with the White House or the rule of law.

“We’ll see whether it’s the rule of law or the rule of Trump that the Republicans in the Congress and in the courts are going to abide by,” Clinton said while appearing at an event hosted by Dartmouth College.

The former secretary of state's comments echoed others who criticized the administration as it pushed back on Congressional demands to further investigate the content of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

The House Judiciary Committee held a vote on Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. Because the committee didn't delay the hearing, the administration invoked executive privilege in refusing to comply with Democrats' subpoenas — including releasing the unredacted Mueller report.

The administration's actions prompted the committee's chair, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., to declare a "constitutional crisis" and, citing executive overreach, say the United States was undergoing a test as to whether it would become more tyrannical.

Before Clinton's Wednesday comments, she caught flak on multiple occasions for her comments on the Russia investigation and 2016 election.

Trump's 2016 win, she's argued, was supported by Russian meddling and, among other things, former FBI Director James Comey's decision to release a statement about her email scandal.

That scandal prompted many to question whether Clinton, secretary of state at the time, respected the rule of law as she bypassed policies on sending classified information via email.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.