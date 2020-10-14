Trump determined to avoid Hillary Clinton's fatal campaign blunder

With less than three weeks until the presidential election, President Trump is on a warpath to the finish line.

He has resumed campaigning after his bout with COVID-19, determined to solidify support even in areas he handily won four years ago and to avoid repeating former Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton's 2016 blunder.

Focusing on tight races and battlegrounds, the former secretary of state lost critical votes in the Rust Belt after not campaigning there.

Her mistake appears to have haunted Democrats and Republicans alike. On Wednesday, the president is traveling from Pennsylvania to Iowa after two weeks away.

Even though Trump won the Hawkeye State by 10 percentage points in 2016, polls show Biden leading by a slim margin of just over one percentage point this time. While Democrats are quick to paint it as a toss-up state, others maintain the president has the edge.

Next up on an aggressive schedule, the president flies Southeast with a stop in North Carolina on Thursday and back-to-back events in Florida and Georgia on Friday.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will be in North Carolina on the same day, speaking in Asheville. Biden leads by over three percentage points in the state, where President Trump beat Clinton by almost four points in 2016.

While Democrats told The Washington Times Wednesday that the president's standing shows "clear signs of erosion," the Trump campaign isn't convinced by public polling.

Senior Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski told The Times that internal polling numbers "continue to show a different story," much like four years ago.

Nevertheless, Biden is hoping to pick up whatever slack he can.

Four years ago, Clinton lost Wisconsin and Michigan by about 23,000 and 12,000 votes, respectively.

Now, polling averages show the former vice president up more than 6 points in Wisconsin and more than 7 points in Michigan. The race is also much tighter in Ohio this year, and no Republican candidate has ever won the White House without winning the Buckeye State.

Speaking to union leaders and local Democrats in Cincinnati at the beginning of the week, Biden told Democrats they are the “starting gate” to winning the state and argued the administration is good for the ultra-wealthy but not blue-collar workers.

“I will bring good-paying union jobs to communities like Johnstown, raise wages and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians,” Biden said. “And I will protect your health care and work alongside you as we rebuild a better economy – an economy that works for families in Johnstown, not just the folks on Wall Street.”