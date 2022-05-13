High school students across US walk out of class to protest potential Roe v. Wade overturning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

High school students nationwide staged walkouts on Thursday to protest for abortion rights after a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked, showing a potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Students across the country from Denver, Salt Lake City, New York City, and more, staged walkouts on Thursday in support of abortion rights in response to the leaked Supreme Court decision.

In New York City, students from schools in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens walked out of class in support of the right to have an abortion, according to the New York Post.

The students held signs reading "Not Your Uterus, Not Your Opinion," among other pro-choice slogans.

One student at iSchool said that the right to have an abortion is very important to her.

"It’s so dangerous to not have the right to have an abortion, especially in drastic circumstances," said Castle Bloodgood. "So this is important to me."

One person can be seen holding a sign reading "I will neuter you!" at the protest in New York City.

In Salt Lake City, Utah, students from at least three schools held a walkout on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Mak McCarey, 17, who's a junior at Highland High School said that people her age can't just "sit back" and watch abortion rights be stripped away.

"Kids our age care about our rights," McCarey said. "Even at 14, up to 18, 19 years old, we don’t want to sit back and just watch this happen."

Students at the city's East High School held signs such as "My arms are tired of holding this sign since the 1960s," "If you don’t like being forced to wear a mask, imagine being forced to have a baby," and "Pro-life is a lie, they don’t care if people die."

According to the report, several girls asked a young man to leave the protest. The student refused, and a girl dumped a water bottle on his head.

"I don’t understand why men, who will never experience the pain of giving birth, the pain of period cramps, nor the pain of breastfeeding, think they can choose the outcome of the most difficult decision a woman can make," one student said, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Around 150 students at a Denver, Colorado area high school marched for almost 3 miles while calling for the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, according to Colorado Public Radio.

"Hey hey, ho ho. Justice Alito has got to go," the students chanted.

One student who attended the protest, August Caudill, said that the thought of getting pregnant without access to an abortion "is a very scary thing to think about."

"Because I am a person with a uterus and thinking about getting pregnant now and not being able to get to something like an abortion is a very scary thing to think about," Caudill said. "I just think it's really important that we give access to these kinds of things, because restricting it will cause more deaths than it stops."