'He's back': Trump's joint address to Congress to be blanketed with 6-figure ad buy touting tax plan

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative nonprofit group will blanket the airwaves with an ad before and after President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night, touting his tax cut plan and promising more "winning" as his term unfolds.

"He’s back," says the 30-second ad from the Plymouth Union Public Advocacy, a conservative nonprofit organization that "aims to advance public policies that make America stronger and more prosperous."

"And that means tax cuts. Not just one, not just a couple, a lot of tax cuts. President Trump is fighting to extend his 2017 tax cuts. To end taxes on tips, overtime, social security. And will stand in the way of a tax on our healthcare that would drive up costs."

The new ad, titled "Winning," will bracket Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday and is backed by a six-figure buy and will run nationally on television and digital platforms.

"Trump’s back. That means we’re going to win," the ad says. "Not just a little, a lot. Thank President Trump for fighting to protect our tax cuts. We’re not tired of winning."

The ad comes shortly after a Fox News focus group of Independent voters approved of Trump's promise to cut taxes and eliminate wasteful government spending.

The House of Representatives adopted a resolution last week that would eventually become a massive multitrillion-dollar bill full of Trump's priorities on the border, defense, energy and taxes.

Fox News Digital exclusively reported on Monday that Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress will have the theme, "Renewal of the American Dream."

White House officials told Fox News Digital that the speech will feature four main sections: accomplishments from Trump's second term thus far at home and abroad; what the Trump administration has done for the economy; the president's renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security; and the president's plans for peace around the globe.

Several Democratic members are planning to boycott Trump’s address, including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-CT, who will instead hold a live prebuttal of the speech.

"I think that State of the Union speech is going to be a farce. I think it's going to be a MAGA pep rally, not a serious talk to the nation," Murphy told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman, Aubrie Spady and Liz Elkind contributed to this report.