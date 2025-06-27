Expand / Collapse search
Navy

Hegseth announces Navy oil tanker named after gay rights leader renamed after Medal of Honor winner

Defense Secretary declares, 'We are taking the politics out of ship naming' as Pelosi condemns change

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the renaming of the USNS Harvey Milk to the USNS Oscar V. Peterson. Credit: U.S. Department of Defense

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a Navy oil tanker named after gay rights leader Harvey Milk will be renamed after Medal of Honor winner Oscar V. Peterson. 

"We are taking the politics out of ship naming," he wrote on X along with a video announcing the move. 

Milk was California’s first openly gay politician, who was shot and killed inside San Francisco city hall by former San Francisco supervisor Dan White. The ship, a fleet replenishment oiler, was originally named after him in 2016 under President Barack Obama. 

REP. WESLEY HUNT DEFENDS TRUMP'S MOVE TO RESTORE ROBERT E. LEE'S NAME TO MILITARY BASE

USNS Harvey Milk departs the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard after a ceremonial address in San Diego, California on November 6, 2021.

Hegseth announced the formal renaming of the USNS Harvey Milk to the USNS Oscar V. Peterson  (ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

He served four years in the Navy in the Korean War but left due to his sexuality. 

Peterson was awarded the Medal of Honor after his death, having died of his wounds during battle in World War II in an act of self-sacrifice that saved lives. 

"People want to be proud of the ship they’re sailing in," Hegseth said of the change. "We're not renaming the ship to anything political. This is not about political activists, unlike the previous administration."

U.S. Navy Chief Watertender Oscar Verner Peterson.

Peterson, who spent 20 years in the Navy, was in charge of running the steam engine in the U.S.S. Neosho when it came under Japanese fire in the Philippines in 1942.  (Congressional Medal of Honor Society)

HEGSETH QUIPS '99.9%' OF DEI INITIATIVES ARE GONE FROM THE MILITARY UNDER TRUMP’S WATCH

Peterson, who spent 20 years in the Navy, was in charge of running the steam engine in the U.S.S. Neosho when it came under Japanese fire in the Philippines in 1942. 

On May 7, 1942, the Neosho was severely damaged during the Battle of the Coral Sea. Peterson and other members of his repair party were badly injured, but Peterson managed to close four bulkhead steam valves. He sustained third-degree burns in the process, but the move kept the ship afloat. On May 11, the U.S.S. Henley rescued 123 survivors from the Neosho, and Peterson died two days later from his wounds. 

Stuart Milk, U.S. Rep Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) U.S. secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, Scott Wiener and Paula Neira pose for a photo during a ship naming ceremony for the new USNS Harvey Milk on August 16, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Rep Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), pictured in 2016 at the naming ceremony for the USNS Harvey Milk, called the ship's renaming "shameful." (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The renaming comes amid a push from Hegseth to remove DEI and "woke" policies from the Department of Defense. 

When the move was first reported earlier this month, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the move ​​a "shameful, vindictive erasure of those who fought to break down barriers for all to chase the American Dream."

"As the rest of us are celebrating the joy of Pride Month, it is my hope that the Navy will reconsider this egregious decision," Pelosi said in a statement.

