Hawley presses FBI to probe alleged Biden-era targeting of Christians

FIRST ON FOX – Sen. Josh Hawley asked FBI Director Kash Patel Wednesday to look into alleged Biden-era abuses against Christians, urging Patel in a new letter to crack down on what the Missouri Republican described as First Amendment violations he said were carried out under the Biden administration.

In the letter, previewed exclusively by Fox News Digital, the Missouri Republican asked Patel to investigate alleged abuses against pro-life activists and Christians. He also urged Patel to release by April 30 information compiled by the FBI's Richmond, Virginia, field office – including a memo that labeled certain traditionalist Catholics as potential "security risks" – and to address possible violations of the FACE Act, which Hawley said targeted pro-life protesters.

"I trust that, under your leadership, this misconduct will end. But those responsible must be held accountable," Hawley said in the letter.

"Transparency and accountability will be paramount in restoring Americans’ faith in the Bureau," he added. "Getting to the bottom of the Biden Administration’s violations of religious liberty is an excellent place to start."

The letter from Hawley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, is not the first time he has used his post to urge Patel to protect against Christian persecution.

Hawley's letter calls on the FBI to share with his office by the end of April a list of 22 memos and documents compiled by the FBI Richmond Field Office and related to the alleged FACE Act abuses, including all emails, memoranda, directives and policy guidance, sent to or from the FBI director, deputy director, or any other senior official regarding the enforcement of the FACE Act under the Biden Administration.

Hawley also urged Patel to share all documents – including communications with state and local law enforcement agencies – that discuss how the Richmond Field Office memorandum or similar FBI policies were implemented or considered for enforcement at the state or local level.

Hawley zeroed in on these issues during Patel's confirmation hearing earlier this year.

"Do you think it’s appropriate for the FBI to single out and target people of faith in order to discourage the exercise of their First Amendment rights?" he asked Patel in January.

Patel vowed in response that he would "fully utilize, if confirmed, the investigative powers of the FBI to give you the information you require and also to hold those accountable who violated the sacred trust placed upon the FBI."