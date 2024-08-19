Walz's second-in-command suggested Minnesota complicit in genocide, backed rioters toppling Columbus statue

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's second-in-command, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, didn't mince words when it came to race relations, claiming the state was only a good place to live for White people and supporting the takedown of historic statues.

Flanagan previously said that living in the state posed problems for people of color, even after Walz became Minnesota's governor.

"Minnesota is a great place to live, to work, to raise a family – if you’re White. But if you’re a person of color, if you live in a particular zip code, the opportunities you have to thrive are limited. In fact, your ability to simply live or survive is in question," she said in July 2020. Walz was first elected governor in 2018.

If Walz were to become vice president in a Kamala Harris administration, Flanagan would likely assume the governorship.

Flanagan added that she believes the state's government was created to be a vehicle of genocide.

"When I walk in the door of the state capitol, I take two breaths… [A] breath of protection because I know that I am walking into a building that was… created to eliminate a race and silence us. And by us, I mean people of color and Indigenous folks," she said in 2020.

Flanagan, who identifies as a "White Earth" Native American, has expressed her opposition to alleged colonialism. For example, she supported rioters tearing down the Christopher Columbus statue at the Minnesota State Capitol during the height of George Floyd unrest.

At the time, many buildings and businesses were burned, particularly in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area. The unrest began as protests against purported police aggression and systemic racism but quickly escalated into violence, property damage and mass looting.

The statue toppled by rioters had stood on the state Capitol grounds for nearly 90 years and was funded by Italian Americans as recognition of their heritage.

Walz's administration never restored the statue, and instead took it a step further and removed the commemorative plaque which recognized Columbus' achievement as an explorer. The move angered Italian Americans in Minnesota.

"The Italians in the state got together and used their hard-earned money to purchase the statue," a local restaurant owner, Pat Mancini, told the press.

Flanagan responded to rioters toppling the Christopher Columbus statue.

"You may have noticed that there was recently a statue that came down at the Capitol. And as a Native woman who served in elected office in the state of Minnesota, I was asked about my opinion on that statue. I cannot say that I’m sad that it came down," she said. "We are in a moment and in a time where we need leaders to care less about statues and to care more about… the systemic changes that need to occur that we are all responsible for in this moment."

It wasn't the first time the lieutenant governor had expressed support for the unrest.

"I’m not going to perform for folks," she told a radio station in June 2020. "I’m not going to feign sadness. I will not shed a tear over the loss of a statue."

Walz's administration was contacted for comment by Fox News Digital and did not immediately respond.