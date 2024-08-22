Anti-Israel agitators protest VP Harris nomination near DNC, hand out flyers for global 'intifada'

Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Anti-Israel demonstrators call Vice President Harris, 'Killer Kamala' as she accepts DNC nomination

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Digital speaks with protesters outside the Democratic National Convention

Fox News Digital spoke Thursday with protesters outside the Democratic National Convention on issues ranging from Israel to corporatism to Trump.

CHICAGO – Anti-Israel demonstrators marched toward the United Center – where the Democratic National Convention wraps up Thursday night – with a message to Vice President Kamala Harris: Democrats are funding a "genocide" of Palestinian people and are not doing enough to get a ceasefire deal. 

Amid the sea of anti-Israel agitators – most of whom had their faces covered – were separate groups sprinkled across the DNC security areas protesting for their own cause, too. Pro-life activists also got their message out against abortion, while others protested against corporations and former President Trump.

However, nearly all the groups were staunchly anti-Israel. Activist group Healing Our Homeland handed out flyers saying, "Globalize the Intifada." 

HAMAS LEADER SINWAR REPORTEDLY WANTS GUARANTEE OF SURVIVAL AS GAZA CEASE-FIRE TALKS SAID TO BE FALTERING

'globalize the intifada' sign

Flyers handed out at anti-Israel demonstration on Aug. 22, 2024 in Chicago, IL near the DNC.  (Fox News Digital)

"Israel is a terrorist state," one protester yelled on a bullhorn near one of the DNC's security checkpoints. "Stop funding Israel."

"As they officially nominate killer Kamala as the head of the stake, we are out here to say that nothing they say or do in that convention will wash the blood of Palestinian men, women, and children off their hands," a protester said over a bullhorn to the park full of demonstrators. 

Demonstrators met around 5 p.m. before marching, led by Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and officers. 

CHICAGO DNC: ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS ERUPT AS KAMALA HARRIS SPEAKS ON FINAL NIGHT OF CONVENTION

DNC Protest against Israel

Anti-Israel protesters marched near the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, the final night of the DNC. (Fox News Digital)

Waving signs and Palestinian flags, protesters chanted on bullhorns: "There is one solution, intifada revolution" and "long live the antifada." 

"Absolutely not," protester Cole Bennett told Fox News Digital when asked if he supports VP Harris' Israel policy. "That's why we're here … the fact is that the policy that we're actively seeking is a ceasefire deal, that means nothing when you have the ability to turn off the aid and turn off the bombs to Israel. They could do that tomorrow and they should, and they shouldn't expect any of our votes until they do." 

Another protester, Evan, held a sign saying, "Joe Biden Be a Man and Save the Kids," and "Withhold Arms." 

ANTI-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATIONS CONTINUE NEAR DNC FOR 3RD NIGHT AS CROWDS GATHER IN LARGER NUMBERS

Pro-Hamas agitators burning US flag

Protestors burn an American flag during the second March on the DNC protest in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, August 22 2024. Protestors are marching toward the United Center where Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President. (Fox News Digital)

"A ceasefire should be forced. I don't think Joe Biden would suffer too much fallout from that," he told Fox News Digital. "And he's not running for re-election anyway, so he ought to take one for the team if that's what they're worried about, that would clear a path for November and that would bring a whole hell of a lot of people on board." 

"This is still Joe Biden's game," he added.

Other anti-Israel groups marching toward the United Center burned American flags later in the evening. 

VP Harris accepted the DNC's nomination Thursday night to be the party's candidate to square off against Trump in November. 

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

