Anti-Israel agitators protest VP Harris nomination near DNC, hand out flyers for global 'intifada'

CHICAGO – Anti-Israel demonstrators marched toward the United Center – where the Democratic National Convention wraps up Thursday night – with a message to Vice President Kamala Harris: Democrats are funding a "genocide" of Palestinian people and are not doing enough to get a ceasefire deal.

Amid the sea of anti-Israel agitators – most of whom had their faces covered – were separate groups sprinkled across the DNC security areas protesting for their own cause, too. Pro-life activists also got their message out against abortion, while others protested against corporations and former President Trump.

However, nearly all the groups were staunchly anti-Israel. Activist group Healing Our Homeland handed out flyers saying, "Globalize the Intifada."

"Israel is a terrorist state," one protester yelled on a bullhorn near one of the DNC's security checkpoints. "Stop funding Israel."

"As they officially nominate killer Kamala as the head of the stake, we are out here to say that nothing they say or do in that convention will wash the blood of Palestinian men, women, and children off their hands," a protester said over a bullhorn to the park full of demonstrators.

Demonstrators met around 5 p.m. before marching, led by Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and officers.

Waving signs and Palestinian flags, protesters chanted on bullhorns: "There is one solution, intifada revolution" and "long live the antifada."

"Absolutely not," protester Cole Bennett told Fox News Digital when asked if he supports VP Harris' Israel policy. "That's why we're here … the fact is that the policy that we're actively seeking is a ceasefire deal, that means nothing when you have the ability to turn off the aid and turn off the bombs to Israel. They could do that tomorrow and they should, and they shouldn't expect any of our votes until they do."

Another protester, Evan, held a sign saying, "Joe Biden Be a Man and Save the Kids," and "Withhold Arms."

"A ceasefire should be forced. I don't think Joe Biden would suffer too much fallout from that," he told Fox News Digital. "And he's not running for re-election anyway, so he ought to take one for the team if that's what they're worried about, that would clear a path for November and that would bring a whole hell of a lot of people on board."

"This is still Joe Biden's game," he added.

Other anti-Israel groups marching toward the United Center burned American flags later in the evening.

VP Harris accepted the DNC's nomination Thursday night to be the party's candidate to square off against Trump in November.

