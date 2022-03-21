Harris taps new national security advisor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris appointed Dr. Philip Gordon to serve as her national security advisor Monday to replace Amb. Nancy McEldowney, who served in the role since January 2021.

A senior administration official told Fox News that McEldowney is leaving the administration in the coming weeks for "personal reasons."



The Office of the Vice President, in a statement Monday, announced Harris’ appointment of Gordon, who will also serve as an assistant to President Biden.

Gordon has served as deputy national security advisor to Harris since January 2021.

Harris’s office touted her appointment of Gordon, saying he "brings a wealth of foreign policy experience to the position."

Previously, Gordon served under the Obama administration as a special assistant to the president and White House coordinator for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf Region. Gordon also served from 2009 to 2013 as an assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

From 1998 to 1999, under the Clinton administration, Gordon served as director for European Affairs at the National Security Council.

Harris’ appointment of Gordon comes after McEldowney stepped down from her post. McEldowney had been in the role since the Biden administration came into office in January 2021.

"The Vice President is also deeply grateful to Ambassador Nancy McEldowney for her outstanding service as her National Security Advisor since January 20, 2021," Harris’ office said in a statement Monday. "Her tireless efforts to advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s foreign policy agenda have made a significant positive difference. She has been a close and trusted advisor to the Vice President and a valued member of this Administration’s national security team."

An official told Fox News that McEldowney had been overseeing a team of around 15 professionals and specialists to "help execute President Biden’s foreign policy agenda and advise the Vice President and other senior national security officials."

The official said McEldowney is "most proud" of Harris' work in addressing the "root causes of migration in Central America," and "strengthening US partnerships with European allies," as well as "sustaining allied unity in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine."

The official said Gordon has "been actively engaged in all interagency policy discussions on behalf of the Vice President and intimately involved in all of the Vice President’s foreign leader meetings and trips."

The official said Gordon is "excited" to continue working with Harris.

The shake up on the vice president’s national security team comes amid a recent wave of departures from Harris’ office.

Last week, it was reported that Harris’ deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh is expected to depart her role and take on a new position at the Defense Department.

Late last year, Harris’ former chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders, resigned and Vincent Evans, who served as Harris’ deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs also announced his intent to leave her office.

Peter Velz, director of Harris’ press operations, also served his last day on the job in January. Velz took on a new role at the State Department and had announced his decision to leave Harris' office in November.