Former press secretary to Ukrainian president says it would be 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes president

The former press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn't holding back when it comes to her not so cozy feelings toward Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency," Iuliia Mendel wrote on Twitter following Harris' Thursday press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda addressing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mendel's tweet was directed at a video posted by another user showing Harris awkwardly laughing following a question from a reporter about Ukrainian refugees. In the video, Harris and Duda appeared confused about who would answer the reporter's question, leading to Harris laughing while saying, "A friend in need is a friend indeed."

Duda then offered to respond first and began speaking.

Harris was ripped by critics following the exchange, accusing her of looking to Duda for help answering the question and slamming her for laughing amid the suffering of Ukrainians at the hands of the Russian military.

Harris traveled to Poland Wednesday to reinforce that the U.S. is standing firm with its NATO allies, as well as in a show of support for the alliance's eastern flank amid the Russian aggression toward Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and has continued its assault on a number of Ukrainian cities, slowly working its way towards Kyiv, the capital city, and across the southern and eastern regions of the country.