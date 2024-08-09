Harris supporters sound off on her border blueprint: ‘Her policies will make a difference'

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Fox News Digital on Friday, outside the Desert Diamond arena in Glendale, Arizona where she and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, later took the stage.

Fox News Digital asked attendees to define Harris’ border policy and whether they also supported it. The discussion often led to a wide variety of follow-ups.

"I like all of them actually," one woman said of Harris’ policies.

"Because she stands for, I think, the average person in America. I don’t think she is extreme in any aspect."

Asked about the border, the woman said Harris will get America through the border crisis because she will fully be in charge:

"She was the vice president, remember, not the president," she said.

"So the policies that she will implement, I think, will make a difference at the border. And we still have Mark Kelly," she said, referring to the retired astronaut-turned-Democratic senator who joined his wife, Gabby Giffords, onstage later in the evening.

The woman added she believes Harris will "bridge the gap" between Democratic and Republican disagreements on border policy.

She cited the bill authored by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and James Lankford, R-Okla., as an example of something Harris supported but was unable to see through.

"There was a bill that went forward that, was not signed because Trump did not want that signed," she said. "There’s nothing perfect about it, but it's just that we'll be willing to work on, finding ways to get people through in a way that does not disturb us in America, but also helps those who need to."

ARIZONA KAMALA HARRIS RALLY SPEAKERS COURT ‘JOHN MCCAIN REPUBLICANS' AS MAN BRINGS VP BORDER MAP

A trio of women attending the rally from nearby Phoenix took time to give their take on Harris’ border policy as well.

"I think that her policy aligns with Biden's policy on that particular topic, and I think his approach is a very healthy one," one of the women said.

"I think there are a lot of laws already in place to manage border policy… and people who are here on asylum," the second woman added.

"That’s what the administration is currently doing – they’re following the law," she said, adding that it is key to ascertain whether asylum seekers have legitimate asylum claims.

A woman walking up to the east entrance of the Desert Diamond said she’s "not really sure about the border" when asked about Harris’ stance.

"I support it," she said. "I’m not to the extreme where Trump is [which is] out of control – I’m to the extreme where we definitely we need some border control."

When asked if Harris will bring about such control, the woman replied, "Presently, I hope so — I hope and pray, yes."

Lance, a veteran from Goodyear, Ariz., who wore a "Veterans For Harris; I'm not a Loser" shirt, said Republicans do focus a lot on the border, but that Biden and Harris also worked on the crisis as well.

He indicated he was more disappointed with Trump's behavior in office than he was on other fronts, remarking that the GOP nominee pledged to get an infrastructure plan through but never did.

"I definitely believe in a woman's right to choose, and equality for all people, including LGBTQ people," he added "This veteran is married to another man, and I want that right to not only continue in the future, but to be there for the younger generation."

"Whether it's health care, taxing the billionaires and corporations instead of just giving them tax cuts – and claiming to be foreign for the average citizen, like Trump does, [Harris and Walz] are really for the average person. And I think that their economic policies are going to be far better than the policies coming out of the [Trump] White House."

"[Trump's] health care policy was going to be like ‘no one ever saw before’ and he was right because no one ever saw it."

Lance said he identifies as a "left-liberal" and urged all Democrats who are not "100% satisfied" with Harris that the party must unite across ideological lines to instead "preserve democracy."

"I'm going to be 71 years old in a month, and in my entire life, I feel this is the most dangerous and treacherous time in the United States of America."