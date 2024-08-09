Arizona Kamala Harris rally speakers court 'John McCain Republicans' support; man brings border map for VP

With Arizona front and center in the 2024 election, introductory speakers at Vice President Harris’ rally in Glendale made overtures to moderate Republicans by invoking one of the GOP’s past presidential nominees.

Rep. Gregory Stanton, D-Ariz., who represents the eastern Phoenix suburbs, called on "John McCain Republicans" to support the Harris-Walz ticket, portraying it as the moderate option.

Mesa Republican Mayor John Giles echoed those comments, saying that as a lifelong member of the GOP, he does not recognize his party.

"It has been taken over by extremists," Giles said, adding it also has forced "people from the [political] center" out of the party.

AZ' KARI LAKE TEARS INTO KAMALA HARRIS ON BORDER: THE ONLY WALZ SHE SUPPORTS IS HER VP PICK

"You don’t owe a damn thing to that political party," Giles added, saying it would be "displaced loyalty" to support Donald Trump.

"In the spirit of the great Sen. John McCain, please join me in putting country over party and stopping Donald Trump and protecting the rule of law, protecting our constitution and protecting the democracy of our great country."

McCain, who died in 2018, had an icy relationship with Trump, especially after McCain signaled a thumbs-down after casting the deciding vote against repealing ObamaCare.

The two often traded barbs, with McCain withdrawing any future support for Trump after the release of the Billy Bush tape during the 2016 cycle and Trump commenting on McCain’s service in Vietnam.

9/11 TERRORIST FEARS TRUMP WILL GET ELECTED AND EXECUTE HIM

On Friday, Giles, who remains an office-holding Republican, called Harris the "capable, just and fair leader our country deserves."

He also criticized Trump’s focus on the border crisis, claiming his party’s nominee is not trying to fix the crisis but use it for his "own political purposes."

Of "John McCain Republicans" who may be at Friday’s rally, Stanton added, "We are glad that you are here, and we are excited to earn your support."

Other mayors who spoke included Tempe's Corey Woods and Phoenix's Kate Gallego, the ex-wife of Democratic senatorial candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., whom officials also urged support for against former news anchor Kari Lake.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Outside the rally, John from Avondale stood in line with Harris-Walz supporters while holding a hand-drawn poster resembling a Google Maps GPS graphic depicting the "fastest route" from the Desert Diamond Arena to the southern border at Nogales.

"Too many Americans are getting killed from illegals from across our border because it's so wide open," said John, who added he did not expect to be allowed in with the poster.

"Not only that, but sooner or later, they're going to start taking all our jobs."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Appearing to address the rallygoers around him, John quipped, "And I don't know about all these people if they have jobs, but sooner or later that's going to happen.

"Not only that, your prices are going to go up with taxes because someone has to support 20 million illegal aliens, and that ain't going to be me. That's why I'm not voting for Miss Harris."

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report.