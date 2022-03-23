Harris' new press secretary deleted over 10,000 tweets before taking job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Vice President Harris ’ new press secretary appeared to nuke over 10,000 of her tweets during the hiring process for her new White House gig.

On Wednesday, Fox News confirmed that Harris tapped Kirsten Allen, her former deputy national press secretary during the 2020 Democratic primary race and current national press secretary for coronavirus response at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to be her new spokeswoman.

Allen, amid the months-long vacancy for Harris' chief spokesperson role, deleted more than half of her posts on Twitter between Jan. 2 and 10 of this year. According to Social Blade, a social media analytics tool, Allen had 17,880 tweets on Jan. 2, 2022, but then about a week later she only had 7,286 tweets, which means she deleted over 10,000 tweets.

HARRIS NAMES NEW PRESS SECRETARY AFTER STAFF EXODUS

The deletion of the tweets came after Harris’ former spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, left the administration at the end of December 2021 and announced a week later she was joining MSNBC.

While deleting tweets is sometimes a normal part of political job transitions in Washington, a person deleting over 10,000 tweets weeks before accepting a job in the vice president's office raises questions about the content on her page before it was scrubbed.

A Harris spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Allen was not in contact with the vice president's office until February of this year. However, it was known in December that Sanders' position would be opening up.

Earlier in her career, Allen was the communications director for the House coronavirus crisis subcommittee, a deputy communications director at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and deputy communications director for Andrew Gillum's unsuccessful Florida gubernatorial campaign. She also served as one of the "volunteer staff" for confirmations on the Biden-Harris transition team between December 2020 and February 2021.

Several tweets from Allen's time on Harris' presidential campaign are still up, including swipes at then-candidate Joe Biden during the bitter Democratic primary. One of the tweets is from the morning after Harris slammed Biden during a Democratic primary debate for working with segregationist senators. Her tweet promotes the T-shirt that the campaign started selling with her childhood photo and the words "That little girl was me."

Another Allen tweet quotes former MSNBC host Toure praising Harris for going after Biden during the debate, saying in the column that he "cheered" because he "felt the same outrage at Biden’s words."

She also quote-tweeted an account with the caption "James with the receipts" after the account pointed out that Biden wasn't "energetic" about gay marriage in 2005 when he was a senator, noting Harris was "marrying same sex couples in 2004."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris staffers have been dropping like flies amid an administration exodus that saw deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh depart for the Department of Defense earlier this month.

"We are excited to have Kirsten on board, and please welcome her when she arrives in a few days," a White House official said about the hire.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Patrick Ward contributed reporting.