Harris names new press secretary after staff exodus

Kirsten Allen was deputy national press secretary for Harris' Democratic primary campaign

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer , Patrick Ward | Fox News
Kirsten Allen will become Vice President Kamala Harris' new press secretary, Fox News has confirmed.

Allen, currently the national press secretary for coronavirus response at the Department of Health and Human Services, formerly worked for Harris as the deputy national press secretary for her presidential primary campaign.

"We are excited to have Kirsten on board, and please welcome her when she arrives in a few days," a White House official said.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Tribal Nations Summit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus Nov. 16, 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Tribal Nations Summit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Earlier in her career, Allen was the communications director for the House coronavirus crisis subcommittee, a deputy communications director at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and deputy communications director for Andrew Gillum's Florida gubernatorial campaign.

Allen will be filling the position left vacant by Symone Sanders, who left at the end of 2021 as part of an exodus of Harris staffers that recently included deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh. Her exit was announced last week.

Symone Sanders speaks onstage during Global Citizen Week: At What Cost?at the Apollo Theater Sept. 23, 2018, in New York City.  

Symone Sanders speaks onstage during Global Citizen Week: At What Cost?at the Apollo Theater Sept. 23, 2018, in New York City.   (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Harris communications director Jamal Simmons hinted that a new press secretary would be named soon. He said last week in a memo obtained by CBS News that a new press secretary had been hired and that "she will be a fantastic leader" of the communications team, according to the report. A source who spoke with the outlet said Harris has plans to "reconfigure" her communications department.

