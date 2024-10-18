Harris mocks pro-life protesters 'at the wrong rally' hours before Catholic charity dinner snub

Vice President Kamala Harris didn't hold back on pro-life protesters as she talked to her supporters about expanding abortion rights at her campaign stop in Wisconsin on Thursday, just hours before she skipped the Al Smith Catholic charity dinner.

"We will move forward because ours is a fight for the future, and it is a fight for freedom — for freedom. Like the fundamental freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body and not have her government tell her what to do," Harris said to the crowd.

"And again, we’re not going to be gaslighted on this. We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended," she added.

Harris was then interrupted by anti-abortion protesters and said, "Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally," as she flashed a grin.

"I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street," she added — referring to former President Trump's — as rallygoers erupted in cheers.

On social media, users speculated Harris was responding to a particular attendee who shouted, "Jesus is Lord." Fox News Digital has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

The rally came as Harris skipped the 79th Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City. The dinner was launched in 1946 and has raised millions of dollars for charities supporting women and children.

It has since grown to become a political and cultural hallmark of election seasons, but Harris surprised many by skipping the bipartisan political event that typically adds a bit of levity to the campaign trail each presidential election cycle.

Harris was the first major-party presidential contender since Walter Mondale in 1984 to skip the event.

