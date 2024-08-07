Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

'She did that': Harris hit with blistering 7-figure ad targeting her on key issues haunting VP tenure

Sen. Scott's ad blames Vice President Harris for anti-America protests and inflation

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw , Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
You don’t take a risk with the president’s life: Sen. Rick Scott Video

You don’t take a risk with the president’s life: Sen. Rick Scott

Panelists Chris Swecker and Sen. Rick Scott discuss how congressional members grilled the FBI and U.S. Secret Service on the shooting at former President Trump’s rally in Butler, Pa., on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris in a new ad that ties her to ongoing issues across the U.S. – including inflation, the border crisis and "death to America" protests.

The seven-figure TV ad, called "She Did That," plays off Harris’ congratulatory call to President Biden in November 2020, where she stated, "We did it, Joe. You’re going to be the next President of the United States."

"Yep, they did it all right. Now everything is more expensive," Scott says in the ad, referencing inflation during the Biden administration.

HARRIS TAKES 3-POINT LEAD OVER TRUMP AS SHE GAINS ON KEY ISSUES: POLL

Kamala-Harris-And-Running-Mate-Tim-Walz-Make-First-Appearance-Together-In-Philadelphia

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz appear on stage together during a campaign event at Girard College on Aug. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The ad then has Harris repeating "We did it" as Scott highlights images of campus protests that broke out in response to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"Yep, now protesters are chanting ‘Death to America’ and burning our flag," Scott says, before referencing the ongoing crisis at the southern border. 

"They gave money, housing and health care to criminals bringing drugs into our country," he says.

‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ RAPIDLY EMERGING AS KEY SLOGAN OF ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS IN US 

"I’m Rick Scott, they did it, we’re going to undo it," he said.

The ad will run across Florida in every media market, his campaign said.

Rick Scott speaks on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention

Sen. Rick Scott speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, July 16, 2024. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

"Senator Scott is fighting to undo the destruction of the Biden-Harris administration’s socialist agenda and is leading the fight to hold Biden and Harris accountable for their litany of failures," his campaign said. "He will continue to remind Floridians how disastrous four more years of Kamala Harris would be for the state and the country."

The ad represents the latest effort to tie Harris to the policies of the Biden administration, during which she has served as vice president.

In particular, Republicans have dubbed her the "border czar" over her role in handling root causes of migration – an assignment she was given in 2021. 

Kamala Harris called out for having no information on economic plan on campaign website Video

Harris’ campaign has rejected the border czar title but have embraced what it sees as the successes of the administration, pointing to a strong economy and a recent sharp drop in encounters at the southern border, and promising to do more if she is elected president.

"We fight for a future with affordable housing, affordable health care, affordable child care, paid leave. We fight for a future where we build a broad-based economy, where every American has the opportunity to own a home, to start a business, and to build wealth," Harris said in a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday. "We fight for a future where we bring down prices that are still too high and lower the cost of living for America's families."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

