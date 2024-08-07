Expand / Collapse search
Elections

Harris takes 3-point lead over Trump as she gains on key issues: poll

Harris has clawed back ground on key issues where President Biden was losing

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Vice President Harris has taken a 3-point lead over former President Trump as she gains ground on key issues, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by NPR, PBS and Marist, found Harris leading Trump 51% to 48%, but clarified that the difference is within the margin of error. Harris has also narrowed Trump's lead on key issues like the economy.

Trump still holds a significant 6-point lead when it comes to illegal immigration, according to the poll. Meanwhile, Harris leads on abortion issues by a massive 15 points.

The Marist poll was conducted from August 1-4 and advertised a margin of error of 3.4%. 

TRUMP QUICKLY MOVES TO DEFINE HARRIS AS ‘MORE LEFT THAN BERNIE SANDERS’

Kamala Harris, Trump split

Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a 3-point lead over former President Trump as she gains ground on key issues, according to a new poll. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The survey comes days after a Fox News poll found Trump and Harris deadlocked in Pennsylvania, a key swing state for the presidential election.

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS NAMES MINNESOTA GOV. TIM WALZ AS HER RUNNING MATE

People take their seats ahead of U.S Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' rally

People take their seats ahead of U.S Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' rally with her newly chosen vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 6, 2024.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

The state of the race in the Keystone State is similar to where it was in April, when Biden and Trump were tied 48-48%. The survey, released Friday, shows Harris and Trump locked in a tie in Pennsylvania at 49-49% – barely different from what the final election results were in the state in 2020 (49.85% Biden vs. 48.69% Trump).

Kamala-Harris-And-Running-Mate-Tim-Walz-Make-First-Appearance-Together-In-Philadelphia

Harris announced her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on Tuesday. Several liberal media figures expressed concern when word came out about her selection, with some pundits questioning the "weird" choice. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The poll further showed Trump closing the gap with voters under 30 (-27 points in April to -4 points today), voters 65 and over (-5 to -1), suburban women (-32 to -12) and those with a college degree (-18 to -10), and widening it slightly among Independents (+8 to +9).

