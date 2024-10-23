Harris doubles down on 'fascist' comments at start of CNN town hall: 'unstable'

Vice President Kamala Harris doubled down in her comparison of former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, saying at a CNN town hall that she believes Trump is a "fascist."

"Yes, I do, yes, I do," Harris told moderator Anderson Cooper when asked if she believes Trump is a "fascist."

Later in the discussion, Harris said Trump would ask US military leaders to be more like Hitler's. She also accused the former President of admiring dictators like Kim Jong-Un.

Harris joined CNN for a town hall event Wednesday evening, speaking to Pennsylvania voters outside of Philadelphia. The town hall event kicked off at 9 pm on Wednesday from Chester Township, which is located less than 20 miles outside of Philadelphia.

Cooper asked Harris about her social media post earlier Wednesday that compared Trump to Adolf Hitler at the start of the debate. Harris doubled down that she believes Trump is "unstable," but did not directly compare him to Hitler.

HARRIS LIKENS TRUMP TO HITLER IN SCATHING REMARKS, SAYS HE WANTS SAME MILITARY LOYALTY AS GERMAN DICTATOR

JIMMY KIMMEL NOT 'MENTALLY PREPARED' FOR KAMALA HARRIS TO POTENTIALLY LOSE THE ELECTION

"I do believe that Donald Trump is unstable, increasingly unstable and unfit to serve. And I don't necessarily think that everyone has heard what you and I have heard repeatedly, which is the people who know Donald Trump best, the people who worked with him in the White House, in the Situation Room, in the Oval Office, all Republicans, by the way, who served in his administration, his former chief of staff, his national security adviser, former secretary of defense and his vice president have all called him unfit and dangerous," Harris said.

Harris said on X earlier Wednesday that "Trump is out for unchecked power" and similar to the Nazi Germany dictator.

"He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution," Harris posted. "He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses."

Harris went on during the town hall to cite former Trump White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who claimed to the media on Tuesday that Trump wanted "Hitler's generals."

FAR FEWER NEWSPAPERS ARE ENDORSING HARRIS THAN BACKED CLINTON OR BIDEN

"And then today we learned that John Kelly, a four-star Marine general who is his longest serving chief of staff, gave an interview recently, in the last two weeks of this election, talking about how dangerous Donald Trump is. And I think one has to think about why would someone who served with him, who is not political, a four-star Marine general, why is he telling the American people now? And frankly, I think of it as is: He's just putting out a 911 call to the American people, understand what could happen if Donald Trump were back in the White House," she said.

Harris' and Kelly's comments come after Trump has faced two close assassination attempts amid heated rhetoric this election cycle.

Trump hit back on his social media site Truth Social following Harris and Kelly's remarks that Kelly "made up a story out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred."

"Thank you for your support against a total degenerate named John Kelly, who made up a story out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred! This guy had two qualities, which don’t work well together. He was tough and dumb. The problem is his toughness morphed into weakness, because he became JELLO with time!" he posted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The story about the Soldiers was A LIE, as are numerous other stories he told. Even though I shouldn’t be wasting my time with him, I always feel it’s necessary to hit back in pursuit of THE TRUTH. John Kelly is a LOWLIFE, and a bad General, whose advice in the White House I no longer sought, and told him to MOVE ON! His wife once told me, at Camp David, John admires you tremendously, and when he leaves the Military, he will only speak well of you. I said, Thank you!"