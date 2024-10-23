Jimmy Kimmel not 'mentally prepared' for Kamala Harris to potentially lose the election

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel said during an interview on Wednesday that he was not "mentally prepared" for Vice President Kamala Harris potentially losing the election to former President Trump.

"I was telling my wife, I don’t feel like I’m mentally prepared for the possibility of a loss. I’m not ready. I have to get there where I'm ready for either scenario," Kimmel said, speaking to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who wondered whether he looked forward to a time when they weren't talking about Trump every single day.

"You’re going to have to be up the next morning talking about what happened or what didn’t happen and what message do you want to send to people who watch the show. Most of my shows aren’t important. That one seems a little bit more important than others because I do have a lot of people kind of asking me what I think and going along with what I think, and it’s a big responsibility," Kimmel continued.

Kimmel hit the campaign trail this week to stump for Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, which included a stop at a Harris campaign field office in Nevada. The late night host led a fundraiser for the then-Biden-Harris campaign in June and lent his name to a Harris campaign fundraising email last month, in which he endorsed Harris for president and trashed Trump.

Kimmel, a big critic of Trump, also took time to criticize the former president and his supporters during the interview.

"I’m an optimistic person, I’m not hysterical, I laugh when people say, ‘Oh, you’ve got Trump derangement syndrome.’ If you’re a reasonable person you should have Trump derangement syndrome. And by the way, I think he has derangement syndrome about us too," he said.

The late night host said Trump was "dangerous" and "stupid."

"I think what we’re forgetting, I keep forgetting it, and I have to keep reminding myself, he’s not just running for president, he’s running to stay out of prison and that’s a pretty powerful thing. He is literally running for his freedom," Kimmel claimed.

Scarborough also asked the liberal late night host if he was concerned about having to "change" what he does if Trump wins in November.

"Well, it won’t change. I am not — I’m concerned, certainly, I think that it would be so un-American if he were to come after people speaking out against him," Kimmel responded.

Kimmel was recently joined by Gov Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, on his show, and the late night host made no mention that he is backing the Harris-Walz campaign while giving Walz a late night network platform to speak to voters.

During the interview, Kimmel called Walz a "really nice man" that the country needs, and referred to him as "America’s sweetheart."

In turn, Walz told Kimmel about his campaign’s positive vision for the country, noting that they will "turn the page" on the Trump era.