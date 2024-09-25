Harris campaign won't give details on type of gun she owns, last time she went to range

Vice President Harris' campaign has not given details on what type of gun she owns or when was the last time she went to a gun range, 15 days after the Democratic presidential nominee touted her gun ownership on the debate stage against former President Trump.

Fox News Digital sent emails and made calls to the Harris campaign on Tuesday and Wednesday asking what type of gun Harris owns, in what state the vice president registered, and when was the last time she went to a gun range, but did not receive answers to those questions from campaign staffers.

It has been more than two weeks since Harris first shocked social media users by claiming she owns a gun during the ABC News Presidential Debate in Philadelphia on Sept. 10.

On Sept. 11, Fox News Digital first posed questions to the Harris campaign seeking more details on her gun ownership, but their response only referred to previous CNN reporting from five years ago.

In 2019, a Harris campaign aide reportedly told CNN that Harris owned a handgun that was purchased "years ago," which she keeps locked away as a responsible gun owner.

On the Philadelphia debate stage, Trump attempted to highlight how Harris has distanced herself from previously held far-left stances since President Biden backed out of the race in July and she became the Democratic nominee. Specifically, Trump referred to Harris' stance on fracking and defunding the police, as well as gun control. Trump claimed that Harris wanted to take people's guns away, which Harris immediately disputed.

"I've made very clear my position on fracking and then this business about taking everyone's guns away," Harris said in response,"Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away. So stop with the continuous lying about this stuff."

Multiple video clips have resurfaced on social media in the wake of the debate showing Harris voicing support for a mandatory gun buyback program in the past. The National Rifle Association (NRA) has shared clips of Harris' past remarks that the organization argues are an affront to the Second Amendment.

While serving as the San Francisco district attorney, Harris told a crowd of legal gun owners that "just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean we're not gonna walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs."