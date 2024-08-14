'GONNA HIDE IN THE BASEMENT': Americans balk at Kamala Harris ducking interviews on campaign trail

Americans across the country are weighing in on what they think about Vice President Kamala Harris still dodging the media since the start of her presidential campaign 24 days ago.

Fox News Digital spoke to Americans in Washington, D.C., Del Rio, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee about why they believe she’s employing that strategy, and whether it’s important that she speak to the press. Aside from brief gaggles and off-the-record sessions with traveling reporters, Harris has declined interview opportunities and not conducted a formal press conference since emerging as the presumptive nominee in place of President Biden.

"I think she’s following Joe Biden’s playbook. She’s gonna hide in the basement until she’s forced out if that’s possible," David from Knoxville told Fox News Digital this week.

When asked if he believes she needs to have serious interviews, he declared, "Definitely. She should make her policies known and come forth with what she plans to do for the future."

Harris’ dodging of the media has been heavily scrutinized in recent weeks, even by liberal media outlets. CNN anchor John Berman grilled Harris spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod this week, pointing out that the candidate should be able to make room for an interview or two. A Harris campaign spokesperson chuckled on Wednesday when CNN's Jim Acosta wondered if a press conference was forthcoming.

The Washington Post editorial board challenged Harris over dodging the media on Sunday, saying of her opponent, former President Trump, "at least he has taken questions." The Post said she should account for her numerous policy shifts, including on fracking, border security and health care.

Fergal, an American citizen who was born in Ireland, gave Fox News his theory on why Harris has avoided serious interviews. "She doesn’t seem like very eloquent in the way she talks or anything. And I mean, what can she say in the interview? It’s not like she’s done a good job or anything."

He added that Harris "definitely should" be more transparent with the media. "I don’t know why she’s not."

Chris, a Californian visiting D.C. and a Kamala Harris supporter, admitted to Fox News he understands why people are criticizing Harris’ media avoidance.

"I think it’s a fair enough question. I think she should do some more interviews," he said.

Diane, a Del Rio resident, said that Harris’ stealthy strategy is about "trying to get votes."

"She hasn’t done crap in three and a half years," she said. "Why would she do it now?"

When asked if Harris should answer questions, she replied, "Yes! Very. That’s how everybody gets their news."

A Tennessee resident named Spencer slammed Harris’ lack of transparency, saying, "I think it’s honestly really cowardly of her."

"Transparency is definitely something that Americans definitely value above other traits," he said.

"She doesn’t want anybody to know what she’s for, so she can change it all the time, Mike, a Houston native visiting D.C., told Fox on Tuesday.

When asked if he thinks she should hold a press conference, he replied, "Yes, I do think. I mean maybe she’s waiting for her convention, but I doubt it."

"I think maybe she’s holding back a little bit," Cooper, a Knoxville native, said. He told Fox that he thinks that "she needs to" do an interview or at least one of the debates against Trump.

"I think being transparent and as open as possible would be the best for the country," he added.

Fox News Digital also asked the respondents whether there was anything Harris could say or do to get their votes or make them more enthusiastic about voting for her.

"There’s no chance I’ll vote for her," David from Knoxville said, adding that "she’s too far left."

Chris in D.C. said he wants to see Harris take a "stronger stance" against foreign adversaries like Russia and China.

"I won’t vote for her no matter what she says," Diane from Del Rio declared.

John, a Washington state resident visiting D.C., told Fox, "Well, she’s not Trump, so she has my vote."