Harris barnstorms Wisconsin in 1-day swing state tour targeting young voters

Vice President Kamala Harris is barnstorming Wisconsin on Thursday with three separate engagements scheduled across the crucial state.

The Democratic nominee for president has events scheduled in Milwaukee, La Crosse and Green Bay throughout the day as she tries to make her pitch to voters just weeks from the election.

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: HARRIS LOSES HER LEAD AND A NEW ELECTORATE EMERGES

She will begin her day in Milwaukee, which is the state's biggest Democratic stronghold. According to the Harris-Walz campaign, the vice president will drop in on a business class at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She will also speak with students on campus and emphasize her "opportunity economy" plan.

Afterward, Harris will go to La Crosse and hold a rally at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

STRIKING BOEING WORKERS BOO AFTER DEMOCRATIC SEN. MARIA CANTWELL CRITICIZES TRUMP

For her last event of the day in Wisconsin, she will have a rally in Green Bay outside of Lambeau Field.

Harris' campaign emphasized that counties surrounding Green Bay have trended toward Democrats in recent elections, which they attribute to former President Donald Trump's policies and rhetoric. For this reason, they believe the area presents a prime opportunity for the candidate.

LAKEN RILEY ACT SPONSOR BLASTS BILL CLINTON'S CLAIM ABOUT GEORGIA STUDENT'S DEATH

The campaign noted that Harris' Wisconsin barnstorm comes as they officially knocked on more than 1 million doors in the swing state. Her team said it has over 250 coordinated staff working in more than 50 field offices in 43 counties in Wisconsin, in addition to a team of campus organizers focused on turning out young voters.

Wisconsin has notably flipped in the last two presidential elections and is rated one of several "toss-ups" in Fox News Power Rankings' latest update. Other such states are Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

SENATE DEMS TARGET BLACK VOTERS WITH NEW AD AS HARRIS’ SUPPORT FALLS SHORT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris and Trump were tied in Wisconsin at 48% each in a recent poll by the Wall Street Journal. The poll was of 600 registered voters in Wisconsin and was conducted over Sept. 28-Oct. 8. It had a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.