Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris
Published

Harris: Authoritarians can point to Dobbs decision to justify taking away rights

Harris said the US has lost credibility as a human rights authority

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has global implications that make some countries question American dedication to democracy and others use it to justify their own actions.

Speaking at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute event, Harris claimed that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and no longer recognize abortion as a constitutional right undermines America's position as a global leader when it comes to human rights.

"And the thing about who we are as a country, as Americans, is we have been able to walk in these rooms with confidence, talking about the importance of democracies, talking about the importance of rule of law, human rights, We have held ourselves out to be a role of all of those things, which gives us then some legitimacy, dare I say authority, to then talk about human rights around the world, talk about the importance of rule of law in the world," Harris said. 

"When you are a role model, people watch what you do to see if it matches up to what you say. So nations around the world are watching this and saying, what's going on there? Do they really stand for democracy? Do they really have a legitimate ability to tell other countries what to do?"

VP KAMALA HARRIS MEETS WITH CIVIL RIGHTS, REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS LEADERS TO DISCUSS ABORTION ACCESS

Kamala Harris' comments on Supreme Court 'beyond the pale,' 'unfair': Turley Video

Harris then claimed that not only does eliminating a federal right to abortion make the U.S. look bad to other democracies, but it also provides an excuse for bad actors.

"Authoritarian countries can now say, 'That great democracy is taking these rights. Why can't we also?'"

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS SHE ‘CAN’T WAIT' TO END SENATE FILIBUSTER IF DEMOCRATS WIN SEATS IN MIDTERMS

Kamala Harris targets the Supreme Court in NBC interview Video

Earlier in the talk, Harris spoke to those who may oppose abortion on religious grounds, saying that one can still hold religious beliefs and "agree the government should not be making this decision for me."

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the DNC summer meeting Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Supreme Court's ruling did not in itself take away rights in the U.S. as Harris claimed. It did, however, put that power in the hands of states' elected officials, who, in some cases, have imposed restrictions or bans on the practice.

More from Politics