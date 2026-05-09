Harris accuses Trump allies of trying to ‘rig’ 2026 midterms after Virginia court tosses redistricting measure

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris accused President Donald Trump and Republicans of trying to "rig the 2026 elections" after the Virginia Supreme Court invalidated a voter-approved redistricting referendum, a ruling she said would "give a boost" to that effort.

"Today, the Virginia Supreme Court ignored the will of the people and overturned those democratically chosen maps," Harris wrote on X on May 8.

"This ruling gives a boost to Donald Trump's effort to rig the 2026 elections and the Republicans' long game to attack voting rights," she added.

The ruling marked a significant victory for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms and escalated an already intensifying national battle over redistricting and control of Congress.

VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT RULES ON NEW CONGRESSIONAL MAP

"We hold that the legislative process employed to advance this proposal violated Article XII, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia," the state’s high court said in its decision. "This constitutional violation incurably taints the resulting referendum vote and nullifies its legal efficacy."

The measure, which passed by a narrow 51% to 49% margin, would have temporarily shifted redistricting authority from Virginia’s nonpartisan commission to the Democrat-controlled legislature through 2030 and was expected to yield a 10-1 Democratic advantage in the state’s congressional delegation.

Trump praised the decision in a post on Truth Social, calling it a "Huge win for the Republican Party, and America, in Virginia."

'JUSTICE': CELEBRATION, MOCKERY ERUPT AFTER SPANBERGER 'GERRYMANDER' IS BLOWN UP IN BLOCKBUSTER DECISION

"The Virginia Supreme Court has just struck down the Democrats’ horrible gerrymander," he wrote.

Democrats sharply criticized the ruling. Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said "a group of unelected judges on the Virginia Supreme Court chose to put partisan politics over the will of the people."

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones also pushed back, saying the decision "silences the voices of the millions of Virginians who cast their ballots" and that his office is evaluating "every legal pathway forward."

ERIC HOLDER ACCUSES GOP OF 'STEALING SEATS' WHILE DEFENDING 'FAIR' DEMOCRATIC REDISTRICTING PUSH

Harris echoed that sentiment in her post, writing, "We are rightfully outraged, but we will not give up. We must continue our fight to restore the power of the people."

Her comments come as she has stepped up attacks on Trump in recent appearances while facing renewed questions about her political future.

At a recent event in Las Vegas, Harris said, "For far too many people in our country, the American dream, is not real. And in fact, for many people in their lived experience, it's what they would consider an American myth."

KAMALA HARRIS' TRAVELS AND COMMENTS CLEARLY POINT TO 2028

She also declined to downplay Trump, saying, "I’m not going to dismiss him as being an idiot. He’s dangerous."

At the same time, top Democrats have been reluctant to weigh in on whether Harris should lead the party in 2028.

"I have no idea," Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., told Fox News Digital when asked about her future.

"I have no idea who's running, and we'll focus on 2028 after 2026," Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said.

Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., said the decision ultimately rests with Harris but added he believes Democrats should have "a wide-open Democratic primary."

The Virginia ruling is the latest flashpoint in a broader redistricting fight as both parties position themselves ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Harris, for her part, signaled she intends to remain engaged.

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"I firmly and strongly believe that when you feel powerless, you are powerless," Harris said. "And when you feel powerful, you are powerful. And we are powerful and we are powerful. And so let's just show ourselves, each other, our power around the midterms and every day."

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch, Leo Briceno, Olivia Palombo, and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this reporting.