Hannity says Biden’s policies will 'fail’ while media takes ‘sycophantic vacation’

Fox News' Sean Hannity said Monday that he correctly predicted that President Biden's first week in office was going to be disastrous.

Hannity told his audience that socialism has been proven to be a failed approach to governing.

He accused the media mob-- and 99% of journalists-- of being on a "sycophantic vacation" for not recognizing and reporting the warning signs of Biden’s first executive actions. The host said the president’s now 26 orders read like a "wish list" that includes the erasing of thousands of jobs upon closing the Keystone XL Pipeline.

"Biden’s radical agenda is literally taking thousands of American jobs, hurting American families, all while economic stress is the norm for way too many of our fellow Americans because of COVID and, of course, the subsequent, oppressive lockdowns," he said.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are still pushing to impeach Trump for a second time even after his departure from office. Hannity said everyone knows the trial is already "dead on arrival," yet the president refuses to implement his message of unity by letting it go.

"If Biden really cared about unity, he could put a stop to the ‘Schiff Show’ right now," he said. "So much for that unity B.S. – words, no meaning – just, you know, smoke and mirrors."

Hannity predicted that cancel culture will only worsen under Biden, calling it an "embrace of authoritarianism, as the left continues to censor free speech over social media."

And even though Biden continuously blamed Trump for the severity of the coronavirus pandemic on the campaign trail, the new president is now faced with the fact that the crisis is out of his control.

This week the administration extended Trump’s travel restrictions to stop the spread of the virus – the same restrictions Biden called fear-mongering and "xenophobic" almost one year ago.

"Well, I guess that makes Joe Biden xenophobic and a fear-monger," Hannity said.