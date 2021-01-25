Glenn Greenwald warns of Dem 'bloodthirsty' attempt to exert complete control over modern political discourse

Large American corporations are colluding with mainstream media outlets and prominent Democrats to silence Americans in a "bloodthirsty" attempt to exert complete control over modern political discourse, investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald warned Monday.

Greenwald sounded off at the Democrats' embrace of cancel culture in an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," where he accused the Democratic Party of believing themselves to "have a monopoly on objective truth.

"They believe they are the party of science and rationality and the only way to disagree with them is you are either a deranged conspiracy theorist or exhibitionist, someone who is engaged in criminal conduct or terrorism," Greenwald said.

"I really can't overstate how bloodthirsty they are in the control they are trying to exert over our discourse." — Glenn Greenwald, Fox News

"Therefore, they genuinely believe -- it's not a show or a pretext they all have convinced one another through the echo chamber that they've created...that if you disagree with their orthodoxies and their consensus, you are a threat and a danger."

Greenwald noted the irony that the same groups who have "spent four years claiming they fight authority to some end of fascism," are now trying to harness corporate, and monopoly power to "silence everyone that disagrees with them, [represening] the very hallmark, the epitome of the facism they claim to be fighting, but in reality they embody."

Carlson admitted that he once dismissed Greenwald as "paranoid," but his repeated warnings now prove to be "prophetic" in light of the times.

"Tucker, they genuinely want everyone who disagrees with them, silenced, "Greenwald said. "I know it sounds like hyperbole if you don't pay attention constantly to the news...

"They want to shut everybody off the Internet" he continued, pointing to the removal of Twitter rival app Parler from app stores and online platforms.

"They destroyed an entire social media platform, they just took it off the Internet because they instructed Silicon Valley monopolies that it was their obligation to remove it," Greenwald said.

"It's very chilling," he concluded, "and I really can't overstate how bloodthirsty they are in the control they are trying to exert over our discourse."

