Haley hauls in $1.7 million in fundraising during swing through Super Tuesday state

FIRST ON FOX: It was a lucrative two days for Nikki Haley in California.

The Republican presidential candidate hauled in $1.7 million during in-person fundraising events on Tuesday and Wednesday in California, the Haley campaign shared first with Fox News.

While in California, the former two-term South Carolina governor who later served as U.N. ambassador during former President Donald Trump's administration also held a pair of campaign events, her first in one of the 15 states that hold nominating contests on Super Tuesday in early March.

HALEY ARGUES ‘WE DIDN’T EVEN COUNT NEVADA' AFTER BALLOT SETBACK

Haley, the last remaining major rival to Trump in the 2024 GOP nomination race, in recent weeks has been showcasing her soaring fundraising as a means of spotlighting her momentum as she faces a steep uphill climb for the 2024 GOP nomination against her former boss.

On Sunday, Haley's team highlighted they hauled in $16.5 million in fundraising last month across all of their campaign committees, including $11.7 million from small-dollar grassroots supporters.

WHAT NIKKI HALEY TOLD FOX DIGITAL ABOUT WHAT SHE NEEDS TO DO TO KEEP RUNNING

The January haul ws Haley's best fundraising month to date since launching her presidential campaign a year ago.

Haley has seen her fundraising continue to increase since launching her presidential campaign a year ago. She raised $7.3 million during the April-June second quarter of 2023 fundraising, $11 million during the July-September third quarter, and over $24 million during the final three months of last year, as first reported by Fox News.

"I'm in this for the long haul," Haley emphasized at a campaign rally at the American Legion Hollywood Post 43 in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minutes earlier, in a Fox News Digital interview, Haley noted that when it comes to campaign finances, "we have been smart."

And she touted that you don't end up being "the last one standing against Donald Trump if you don’t manage your money well. So yes, we are focused on making sure we have the resources."