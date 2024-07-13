Gunfire breaks out at Trump rally in Pennsylvania; 2 attendees hurt, shooter dead

Former President Trump was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, after gunshots rang out on Saturday, leaving two attendees hurt and the alleged shooter dead.

Gunfire broke out shortly after Trump began speaking at the rally at Butler Farm Show grounds.

TRUMP RETURNS TO PENNSYLVANIA FOR PRE-CONVENTION RALLY IN SWING STATE

Image 1 of 4 next

Image 2 of 4 prev next

Image 3 of 4 prev next

Image 4 of 4 prev

The former president had just begun to fire up the crowd when as many as five shots were heard, and he went down, surrounded by Secret Service agents.

"And then the worst president in the history of our country took over. And look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people [came in illegally]. And, you know, that's a little bit old, that chart... that chart's a couple of months old. And if you want to really see something that sad, take a look at what happened over..." Trump said before gunfire rang out.

As they led him away, with what appeared to be blood on his cheek and his right ear, he raised his arms defiantly.

Trump was heard telling his security team, "let me get my shoes," as they brought him to his feet and hustled him off-stage.

The frantic scene captured rally-goers racing out after shots rang out.

The shooter is dead and two other rally-goers are dead, a law enforcement source told Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich.

In a statement, the Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said that they have "implemented protective measures."

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," Guglielmi "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement, Trump's communication director, Steven Cheung, said that the former president "is fine."

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," Cheung said. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."