Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Gunfire breaks out at Trump rally in Pennsylvania; 2 attendees hurt, shooter dead

Former President Trump was quickly surrounded and escorted off stage by Secret Service personnel

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Brooke Singman , Jacqui Heinrich Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump led off stage after '4 or 5 shots' heard at rally Video

Trump led off stage after '4 or 5 shots' heard at rally

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams reports as former President Donald Trump is escorted by Secret Service after incident at rally.

Former President Trump was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, after gunshots rang out on Saturday, leaving two attendees hurt and the alleged shooter dead.

Gunfire broke out shortly after Trump began speaking at the rally at Butler Farm Show grounds.

TRUMP RETURNS TO PENNSYLVANIA FOR PRE-CONVENTION RALLY IN SWING STATE

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Penn.

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Penn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

  • Donald Trump at a campaign rally
    Image 1 of 4

    U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

  • Donald Trump onstage at a rally
    Image 2 of 4

    Secret Service tend to republican presidential candidate former President Trump onstage at a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

  • Law enforcement officers move during a rally
    Image 3 of 4

    Law enforcement officers move during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

  • The vehicle carrying Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service
    Image 4 of 4

    The vehicle carrying Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The former president had just begun to fire up the crowd when as many as five shots were heard, and he went down, surrounded by Secret Service agents.

"And then the worst president in the history of our country took over. And look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people [came in illegally]. And, you know, that's a little bit old, that chart... that chart's a couple of months old. And if you want to really see something that sad, take a look at what happened over..." Trump said before gunfire rang out.

Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As they led him away, with what appeared to be blood on his cheek and his right ear, he raised his arms defiantly.

Trump was heard telling his security team, "let me get my shoes," as they brought him to his feet and hustled him off-stage. 

Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The frantic scene captured rally-goers racing out after shots rang out.

The shooter is dead and two other rally-goers are dead, a law enforcement source told Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In a statement, the Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said that they have "implemented protective measures."

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," Guglielmi "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement, Trump's communication director, Steven Cheung, said that the former president "is fine."

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," Cheung said. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics