ICE arrests homeless illegal immigrant who asked to be detained or else he would 'go out and commit crimes'

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a homeless Venezuelan illegal immigrant who officials say walked into the agency’s Detroit office and demanded to be taken into custody – or else he would "go out and commit crimes."

The Venezuelan national – who was not publicly identified – will now remain in custody pending immigration proceedings.

"We’re grateful that this individual self-reported and turned himself over to ICE before going out and threatening public safety," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Detroit Field Office Director Robert Lynch said in a statement.

The agency announced Monday that the 23-year-old man "entered the agency’s lobby" in Detroit on Feb. 6 "and asked to be taken into custody, stating that if ICE did not arrest him, he would go out and commit crimes."

ICE also on Tuesday announced the arrests of illegal immigrants in Colorado and New York City.

The agency said Adan Desederio Pavon-Andino, 30, of Honduras, was taken into custody in Thorton, Colorado, on Feb. 5.

"Pavon has two convictions for felony marijuana possession and is facing four charges of felony possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, felony re-entry as well as alien in possession of a firearm," according to ICE.

"Pavon, who was previously removed from the U.S., unlawfully re-entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location," ICE added.

In New York City, Kail Sebastian Cardenas Aguirre, a 27-year-old Ecuadorian convicted of sex abuse, was detained on Feb. 3.

Outside the U.S., ICE helped the National Police of Peru in Lima "arrest and dismantle the illicit activities of Tren de Aragua members in the country" last Friday, the agency revealed.

"Approximately 23 individuals suspected of being involved with a human trafficking network were arrested, and more than 80 human trafficking victims were rescued, including three minors," ICE added.