Politics

House Republican Greg Steube introduces bill to nix controversial H-1B visa program

'American workers have been ripped off by the corrupt H-1B visa program for far too long,' Rep. Steube said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida has introduced legislation aimed at eliminating the nation's controversial H-1B visa program.

"Prioritizing foreign labor over the well-being and prosperity of American citizens undermines our values and national interests," Steube said, according to a press release.

"Our workers and young people continue to be displaced and disenfranchised by the H-1B visa program that awards corporations and foreign competitors at the expense of our workforce," he continued.

ARE AMERICAN WORKERS BEING REPLACED? INSIDE THE H-1B VISA CONTROVERSY

Rep. Greg Steube

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., makes his way to a House Republican Conference meeting with President Donald Trump on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"We cannot preserve the American dream for our children while forfeiting their share to non-citizens. That is why I am introducing the EXILE Act to put working Americans first again," the congressman said in the statement.

"EXILE Act" is short for "Ending Exploitative Imported Labor Exemptions Act."

In September, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation to require a $100,000 payment with each petition for an H-1B worker.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S $100K ONE-TIME FEE FOR NEW H-1B VISA APPLICATIONS SPARKS RAGING DEBATE

President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing from the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6, 2026.  (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

"The Secretary of State shall verify receipt of payment of the amount described in section 1 of this proclamation during the H-1B visa petition process and shall approve only those visa petitions for which the filing employer has made the payment described in section 1 of this proclamation," the proclamation reads, in part.

The congressman argued that H-1B is bad for Americans.

TRUMP'S BACKING OF H-1B VISA PROGRAM EXPOSES CRACKS WITHIN MAGA MOVEMENT

Rep. Greg Steube

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., wears a campaign hat for U.S. President Donald Trump during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House June 12, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"American workers have been ripped off by the corrupt H-1B visa program for far too long. Corporations have repeatedly abused this system to help their bottom line by importing cheaper foreign labor which has suppressed wages and left millions of Americans locked out of good-paying jobs," Steube wrote in a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

