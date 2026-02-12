House Republican Greg Steube introduces bill to nix controversial H-1B visa program

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida has introduced legislation aimed at eliminating the nation's controversial H-1B visa program.

"Prioritizing foreign labor over the well-being and prosperity of American citizens undermines our values and national interests," Steube said, according to a press release.

"Our workers and young people continue to be displaced and disenfranchised by the H-1B visa program that awards corporations and foreign competitors at the expense of our workforce," he continued.

"We cannot preserve the American dream for our children while forfeiting their share to non-citizens. That is why I am introducing the EXILE Act to put working Americans first again," the congressman said in the statement.

"EXILE Act" is short for "Ending Exploitative Imported Labor Exemptions Act."

In September, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation to require a $100,000 payment with each petition for an H-1B worker.

"The Secretary of State shall verify receipt of payment of the amount described in section 1 of this proclamation during the H-1B visa petition process and shall approve only those visa petitions for which the filing employer has made the payment described in section 1 of this proclamation," the proclamation reads, in part.

The congressman argued that H-1B is bad for Americans.

"American workers have been ripped off by the corrupt H-1B visa program for far too long. Corporations have repeatedly abused this system to help their bottom line by importing cheaper foreign labor which has suppressed wages and left millions of Americans locked out of good-paying jobs," Steube wrote in a post on X.