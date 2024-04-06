Greek, Jewish, Puerto Rican: Biden has history of claiming to be 'honorary' member of numerous ethnic groups

President Biden has a long history of attempting to tie himself to a variety of ethnic groups and cultures.

Biden reminded guests at the White House for a Greek Independence Day celebration this week of his claim that he inherited the nickname "Biden-opoulos" in his home state of Delaware.

Attributing his early political success to the Greek community, Biden said one of the things he "learned early on was that I had a very close relationship with the Greek American community — for real, in the heart and I mean real — and the church there as well."

Biden said he believed "every Greek American in Delaware voted for" him during his 1972 campaign for the Senate.

"By the way, as some of the Delawareans would tell you, that’s where I acquired a nickname I’m very proud of: I am Joe 'Biden-opoulos.' That’s the nickname I got," he said.

It wasn't the first time Biden mentioned his Greek-inspired nickname. During a 2009 White House event, then Vice President Biden said he was "an honorary Greek."

Biden's remarks to Greek Americans gathered in the East Room of the White House are in line with his previous attempts to relate himself to ethnicities and communities from all across the world.

In September 2022, during a reception at the White House to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Biden told the group Jewish Americans at the Rosh Hashanah that he "went to shul" more than them. Shul is the Yiddish word for synagogue.

"You all think I'm kidding. He can tell you I'm not. I'm not," Biden said to laughter at the time, pointing at a rabbi from Wilmington, Delaware.



"I'm a practicing Catholic, but I'd go to services on Saturday and on Sunday," he added. Biden then reaffirmed that he was not kidding about the statement.

Biden has also claimed during his presidency to have been raised by the Puerto Rican community.

While discussing Hurricane Fiona response and recovery efforts from Puerto Rico in October 2022, Biden declared that he was "sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically."

At the time, Biden also claimed Delaware has "a very, in relative terms, large Puerto Rican population in Delaware — relative to our population."

Biden has also attempted to make headway with Black voters in America in recent years by claiming he came "out of a Black community."

"I come out of a Black community, in terms of my support," Biden said during a presidential primary debate in November 2019. "If you notice, I have more people supporting me in the Black community that have announced for me because they know me, they know who I am."

While responding to the criticism over his remarks, Biden said a few months later, "I'm not saying, 'I am Black.' But I want to tell you something — I have spent my whole career with the Black community."

Some months later, in May 2020, Biden went on to claim that Black voters "ain't black" if they have a hard time determining whether to support him or his political rival Donald Trump. He later walked back that comment, claiming he "shouldn’t have been such a wise guy" or "so cavalier."

But it doesn't stop there. Biden, who was born in Philadelphia and moved to Delaware at the age of 10, has also attempted to connect with Italian and Polish communities by touting his Irish ancestry and Catholic religion.

Biden said in 2020 that he "grew up in a heavily Irish Catholic community in Scranton, Pennsylvania," as well as a "heavily Italian Polish community in Claymont, Delaware."

Biden's connection to Ireland is something that he has mentioned often.

"We Irish are the only people who are nostalgic for the future," Biden said in 2021 ahead of a virtual meeting with Micheál Martin, who served at the time as Ireland’s taoiseach.