GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Congresswoman's profane supermarket argument with constituent caught on camera

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., recorded a confrontation with a voter over when the conservative lawmaker was going to hold her next town hall, with the exchange ending in several expletives and insults from both sides.

"Some unhinged lunatic, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off – and I won’t be backing down," Mace said in a post on X Saturday along with a video of the confrontation.

The video, which is just under two minutes, appears to start shortly after the exchange between Mace and the voter started, with Mace explaining that she does town halls "every year" while accusing the voter of "harassing" her.

"I’ve already done one, I’ll do plenty more," Mace tells the man. "You’re always invited."

"It’s a simple question," the man responds.

The conversation then turns when Mace informs the man that she "voted for gay marriage twice," a point that seemingly offended the voter.

*WARNING: Graphic language*

"What does that have to do with me," he asks. "Do you think everything about me has to do with gay marriage?"

"I do, absolutely," Mace responds.

The conversation then quickly turns confrontational, with Mace calling the man "crazy."

"You people on the left are absolutely f---ing crazy," Mace tells that man. "Get out of my face."

"You’re insane," the man responds. "You’re going to be voted out so fast this year."

Afterwards, Mace posted the exchange to social media.

"I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Try me," she said in the post.

Mace’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.