Lindsey Graham

Graham dismisses Liz Cheney’s Trump warning, says ‘world will be truly on fire’ if Biden re-elected

Graham says Trump was better president than Biden in terms of 'results'

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday countered a warning from former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., about the re-election of former President Trump dooming the American republic, saying that the re-election of President Biden would be disastrous for the entire world.

Graham appeared on CNN’s "State of the Union" and was asked to respond to Cheney’s remark during an interview over the weekend that a second Trump presidency means that the U.S. is "sleepwalking into a dictatorship."

"I understand why people don't like what he does and says at times," Graham said of Trump, "but in terms of actions and results, he was far better president [than] Biden. And if we have four more years of this, Liz Cheney, then we won't recognize America and the world will be truly on fire."

Graham, who has endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election, said he understood that Cheney’s "hatred of Trump is real," but warned that Biden’s policies are a disaster for everyone.

LIZ CHENEY CALLS SPEAKER JOHNSON ‘DANGEROUS’ FOR HELPING TRUMP ‘UNDERMINE OUR REPUBLIC'

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Graham has endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"I think a continuation of the Biden presidency would be a disaster for peace and prosperity at home and abroad," Graham said. "Our border is broken; the only person really going to fix our broken border is Donald Trump."

Liz Cheney

Cheney has been an outspoken critic of Trump since serving in Congress during his presidency. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Graham also noted that Russia invaded Ukraine and terrorists attacked Israel under Biden’s tenure.

TRUMP CALLS OUT IMMIGRATION CRISIS DURING IOWA CAUCUS RALLY, SAYS HE WILL KEPP WORLD PEACEFUL, SAFE

"When [Trump] was president, none of this stuff was going on in Ukraine," he said. "You know, Hamas and all these other terrorist groups were afraid of Trump."

New poll shows Trump beating Biden for support among young voters Video

Cheney, a Republican who represented Wyoming’s at-large congressional district, was a vocal critic of Trump during his presidency and continued to assail the former president in her book "Oath and Honor," which she has been making the rounds publicizing.

Cheney was ousted from Congress last year after losing to pro-Trump candidate Harriet Hageman.  

