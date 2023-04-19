Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Liz Cheney unveils book deal focused on 'the threat posed by Trump'

Cheney is rumored to be a potential challenger to former President Trump in the 2024 GOP primary

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney will publish a new book this fall focusing on former President Trump and the "threat posed by his efforts to overturn the election" of 2020.

Cheney was the foremost critic of Trump within the Republican Party, playing a major role in the House investigation into the January 6 Capitol protests throughout the past two years. Nevertheless, she paid the price for her opposition to the former president in an overwhelming defeat against Trump-aligned challenger Harriet Hageman in 2022.

"The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining," Cheney said in a statement regarding the book.

"It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans. When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?" she continued.

BIDEN: ‘I ADMIRE THE HELL’ OUT OF LIZ CHENEY

Liz Cheney

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was the foremost Republican critic of former President Trump, and she will soon publish a new book. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Donald Trump

Former President Trump repeatedly attacked Liz Cheney, and one of his supporters eventually defeated her in the 2022 midterm elections. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Cheney's book, "Oath and Honor," will serve as an "urgent warning" to Americans, according to publisher Little, Brown and Company. It will detail Cheney's insider view of the congressional Select Committee tasked with investigating January 6.

Cheney will also use the pages to make her case for why more Republicans should turn on Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

LIZ CHENEY ON IF SHE PREFERS DEMOCRATS HOLD HOUSE MAJORITY: ‘IT’S A TOUGH QUESTION'

Cheney has long been rumored as a potential primary challenger to Trump, but she has yet to formally enter the race. So far, Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have declared their candidacies.

Jan. 6 committee reviews riot footage

Former Rep. Liz Cheney played a key role on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Cheney is among a handful of others who observers have some degree of expectation to enter the race. Also on that list is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump currently enjoys a commanding lead over both announced and potential candidates in the primary field.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

